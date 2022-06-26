We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

The Loft at Taliesin West / Taylor Bode

The Loft at Taliesin West / Taylor Bode

The Loft at Taliesin West / Taylor Bode - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestThe Loft at Taliesin West / Taylor Bode - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, BeamThe Loft at Taliesin West / Taylor Bode - Exterior PhotographyThe Loft at Taliesin West / Taylor Bode - Exterior Photography, Forest+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Loft, Small Scale, Other Structures
Scottsdale, United States
  • Architects: Taylor Bode
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  200 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Steph Bode, Taylor Bode
  • Lead Architects : Taylor Bode (designer)
The Loft at Taliesin West / Taylor Bode - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Steph Bode, Taylor Bode
The Loft at Taliesin West / Taylor Bode - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest, Garden
© Steph Bode, Taylor Bode

Text description provided by the architects. Carrying on the tradition of student-built desert shelters at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West, 'The Loft' was designed, constructed, and inhabited as a final year thesis project at The School of Architecture at Taliesin. The thesis explored concepts of functional and aesthetic adaptability, the psychology of user control, and the idea of anticipatory architecture as a spatial framework that supports a built environment in a constant state of change.

The Loft at Taliesin West / Taylor Bode - Exterior Photography, Beam, Forest
© Steph Bode, Taylor Bode
The Loft at Taliesin West / Taylor Bode - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Beam
© Steph Bode, Taylor Bode
The Loft at Taliesin West / Taylor Bode - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Steph Bode, Taylor Bode

A welded steel frame defines a flexible space with a sleeping platform floating above the desert floor. Perforated metal panels (provided by Arktura) and sliding canvas panels respond to the intense desert sun with the dynamic play of light and shadow. The remaining openness invited future intervention and adaptation from students at Taliesin's living laboratory in years to come.

The Loft at Taliesin West / Taylor Bode - Image 24 of 27
Plan
The Loft at Taliesin West / Taylor Bode - Image 27 of 27
Axonometric

Somewhat ironically, that intervention was blocked due to the school’s unfortunate displacement from its home at Taliesin West (TSOA has since relocated to Arcosanti with yet another forward-looking identity). Nonetheless, The Loft stands strong, along with dozens of other student-built shelters, punctuating a vast desert landscape with handmade totems of architectural exploration.

Project location

Address:Scottsdale, Arizona, United States

About this office
Taylor Bode
Office

Steel

