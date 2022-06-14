We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Unilever Benelux Headquarters / Mecanoo

Unilever Benelux Headquarters / Mecanoo
Unilever Benelux Headquarters / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam
Unilever Benelux Headquarters / Mecanoo - Interior PhotographyUnilever Benelux Headquarters / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamUnilever Benelux Headquarters / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairUnilever Benelux Headquarters / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Windows, Beam+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
Unilever Benelux Headquarters / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Rotterdam on Hofplein, the new Unilever Benelux headquarters occupy six floors of an existing building from 1960 by architect C.A. Abspoel with a striking concrete structure. The new Unilever facility will accommodate around 750 employees.

Unilever Benelux Headquarters / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
Unilever Benelux Headquarters / Mecanoo - Interior Photography
Townhall. Upon entering the sixth floor, visitors are welcomed in the Lipton Bar exhibiting a beautiful view of the city. From the Lipton Bar, all floors are accessible via internal stairs. Breakthroughs were made in the floors creating voids that connect the various departments and thus employees. Upon entering, the auditorium, the so-called town hall, immediately stands out. This auditorium as well as the event space and restaurant are multifunctional and can be used for events, lectures, and a place to have lunch. They can also be used for informal meetings or working, making these functions all part of the working environment. 

Unilever Benelux Headquarters / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
Unilever Benelux Headquarters / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Windows, Beam
Unilever City. The interior is designed as a city with streets and shops: Unilever City. Multipurpose cabinets placed between the concrete structure form a street in the middle of the building. These serve as Unilever’s internal showcase. Products can be displayed in the cabinets and they can also be used for calls, discussions or to work in silence. Workplaces of the various Unilever departments are located on the street, each with its own identity, brand, and character traits. They form the shops on the street. Brand hubs of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, Refreshment, Foods, and Food Solutions departments emphasize the atmosphere of these departments, each having its own identity and forming a hotspot where products can be presented and tested. 

Unilever Benelux Headquarters / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Wood, Chair, Beam
Unilever Benelux Headquarters / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
Unilever Benelux Headquarters / Mecanoo - Interior Photography
Activity-based working. The mix of working, meeting, calling, consultation, presentation, and other use and accommodation areas creates a dynamic environment to work in an activity-based manner. Unilever employees can find a place that suits their activity of the time. This stimulates collaborations, knowledge exchange, and meetings and because you move more through the building, it also promotes health.

Unilever Benelux Headquarters / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
Industrial. The materials used to strengthen the industrial character of the building. The black steel, oak, the cast floor, and tiles form a neutral basis, giving the space to showcase Unilever’s products and marketing. 

Unilever Benelux Headquarters / Mecanoo - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
Project location

Address:Hofplein 19, 3032 AC Rotterdam, The Netherlands

