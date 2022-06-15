We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. South Korea
  5. SawyerJeong House / STAY Architects

SawyerJeong House / STAY Architects

Save this project
SawyerJeong House / STAY Architects

SawyerJeong House / STAY Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamSawyerJeong House / STAY Architects - Interior Photography, Bench, WindowsSawyerJeong House / STAY Architects - Interior PhotographySawyerJeong House / STAY Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Lodging, Adaptive Reuse
Gyeongju, South Korea
  • Architects: STAY Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  45
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kiwoong Hong
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  TERRACO, Mina, S&C Ceramic
  • Signature Scent : Pale Blue Dot
  • Fabric : Somidang
  • Engineering Team : J-ONE International
  • Landscape : Botanical Studio SAM
  • Brand Design : Hydraft®
  • City : Gyeongju
  • Country : South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SawyerJeong House / STAY Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Lighting, Facade, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© Kiwoong Hong

Text description provided by the architects. Sawyer Jeong, located in Hwango-dong, Gyeongju-si, is located between Gyeongju's representative historical sites and Hwangridan-gil, the most developed commercial district. Unlike a traditional hanok, it is a project that remodeled an old, improved hanok, which was the living environment of the general public, into a private stay, and was inspired by the quiet Hwango-dong.

Save this picture!
SawyerJeong House / STAY Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Kiwoong Hong
Save this picture!
SawyerJeong House / STAY Architects - Image 23 of 26
Plan
Save this picture!
SawyerJeong House / STAY Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Kiwoong Hong

First, in order to solve the corrosion of the base end of the wooden structure and the deflection of the member, the member close to expansion and contraction was replaced. The rafters and the upper part of the soil and roof tiles were all demolished and reconstructed, and the beams, columns, and lintels were partially replaced. The internal structure of the roof was finished with rafters and louver covers to preserve the appearance of a rough roof that is closer to a general wooden structure than a hanok.

Save this picture!
SawyerJeong House / STAY Architects - Interior Photography, Bench, Windows
© Kiwoong Hong

As it is an improved hanok that has been adapted to the life of the time, it is focused on change rather than tradition. The finishing materials were replaced while maintaining the shape of the walls and gates that reveal the times, and the exterior walls of the main building were boldly covered with structural materials and finished in a modern style in consideration of functionality and usability. 

Save this picture!
SawyerJeong House / STAY Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood, Bed, Table, Beam
© Kiwoong Hong
Save this picture!
SawyerJeong House / STAY Architects - Image 26 of 26
Diagram
Save this picture!
SawyerJeong House / STAY Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Kiwoong Hong

The interior space was planned as a plan using the concept of a hanok kan. With the Daecheong as the center, all the non-bearing walls that were divided into rooms were removed to make the entire space an open structure, placed together.

Save this picture!
SawyerJeong House / STAY Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kiwoong Hong

The first living room facing each other has a lowered floor so that it is on the same level as the outside. The living room, extending from the courtyard, is a space that has both exterior and interior characteristics. It has an alcohol stove and a projector, and you can open the door at any time and go out to the outside garden. The stone bathtub is connected to the living room so that the stove and the beam projector can be used together, and it has the best view of the courtyard. In front of the bathtub, a corridor leads from the entrance, and the small journey begins.

Save this picture!
SawyerJeong House / STAY Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Kiwoong Hong
Save this picture!
SawyerJeong House / STAY Architects - Image 24 of 26
Elevation 1

Sawyer Jeong is located very close to major tourist attractions in Gyeongju, which has a high population density, but it is an old space that seems to be hidden. It is a place where you can experience a new type of hanok while maintaining the atmosphere of a typical improved hanok with a retro look, and it shows another aspect of traditional architecture that changes into various forms.

Save this picture!
SawyerJeong House / STAY Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Lighting, Facade, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Kiwoong Hong

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:182-4 Wonhyo-ro, Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
STAY Architects
Office

Products

WoodStoneFabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseSouth Korea
Cite: "SawyerJeong House / STAY Architects" 15 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983631/sawyerjeong-house-stay-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream