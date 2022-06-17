We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. House Cíclope / Idem

House Cíclope / Idem

Save this project
House Cíclope / Idem

House Cíclope / Idem - Exterior PhotographyHouse Cíclope / Idem - Interior Photography, Windows, DeckHouse Cíclope / Idem - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, ChairHouse Cíclope / Idem - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest+ 29

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
  • Architects: Idem
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Isabel Delgado, Chris Falcony, Oscar Velasco
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Vitrum, Autodesk Media and Entertainment, El contactor, FV Andina, Objekt1, Robert McNeel & Associates
  • Lead Architects : José López, Daniel Romero, Dennis Sola
    Save this picture!
    House Cíclope / Idem - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
    © Isabel Delgado, Chris Falcony, Oscar Velasco

    Text description provided by the architects. The beginnings of the project´s development were characterized by our early trips to the site, the analysis of our memory, observations, and imagination. This informed the team of several deformations that local buildings have developed through time and climatic conditions. Our observations lead us to define the presence of something attached to the local people´s way of living which we needed to transmit. It made the team realize that the house should always remain folded onto itself as if time would define its existence by the possibility of the house´s eventual collapse. A house that could decay gracefully or that has already begun its decay process. The result of this close examination resulted in a poem that was revised/corrected or /completed/ with pictures recollected from local buildings, references, and hand drawings. These opaque objects were used as the main framework in the design process. 

    Save this picture!
    House Cíclope / Idem - Exterior Photography
    © Isabel Delgado, Chris Falcony, Oscar Velasco
    Save this picture!
    House Cíclope / Idem - Exterior Photography
    © Isabel Delgado, Chris Falcony, Oscar Velasco
    Save this picture!
    House Cíclope / Idem - Exterior Photography, Brick
    © Isabel Delgado, Chris Falcony, Oscar Velasco

    The site is a vast valley, outlined by a close hill and distant mountains. In order to create a sequential comprehension of the distant and close landscape, we devised an opaque solid which would order the overwhelming stimuli found in the place. The house frames indistinctively pieces of landscape that create a narrative of coincidences. We placed a large periscope in the center of the main room to further enhance the fragment comprehension of the landscape as well as to introduce time through light inside the house. The interior then made the landscape appear and not the other way around. 

    Save this picture!
    House Cíclope / Idem - Interior Photography, Windows, Deck
    © Isabel Delgado, Chris Falcony, Oscar Velasco
    Save this picture!
    House Cíclope / Idem - Image 20 of 29
    Axo
    Save this picture!
    House Cíclope / Idem - Image 18 of 29
    Methodology
    Save this picture!
    House Cíclope / Idem - Image 21 of 29
    Axo
    Save this picture!
    House Cíclope / Idem - Image 23 of 29
    Planta baja
    Save this picture!
    House Cíclope / Idem - Image 24 of 29
    Section
    Save this picture!
    House Cíclope / Idem - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Patio
    © Isabel Delgado, Chris Falcony, Oscar Velasco

    To formulate the initial layout of the building we drew Miralles´and Pinos´ Kolonihaven´s original plan repeatedly until our reproductions started to deviate from it and relate to our requirements. It was a process of inquiring about our or (their) layout with what we needed in a process of redrawing out of memory and repetition. All spaces were defined through their proximity to the ceiling, and the uses of every room were then assigned understanding scale and domesticity. 

    Save this picture!
    House Cíclope / Idem - Interior Photography, Windows
    © Isabel Delgado, Chris Falcony, Oscar Velasco

    The project resulted in a solid defined by several types of dissimilar elements /or fixations/ such as the mask placed in the entrance ramp which reminded us of the ephemeral condition of local houses enclosures, the platform that extends the main room to the distant hill or the periscope that sometimes works as a lighthouse for visitors up in the mountain. It was constructed by local craftsmen who developed the project through everyday techniques and local skills with steel, and locally sourced materials such as charred cypress wood, concrete blocks, and concrete. In the final stages of construction, we started to think of it as a creature rather than a house.

    Save this picture!
    House Cíclope / Idem - Exterior Photography, Windows
    © Isabel Delgado, Chris Falcony, Oscar Velasco

    Project gallery

    See allShow less
    About this office
    Idem
    Office

    #Tags

    ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHouses
    Cite: "House Cíclope / Idem" [Casa cíclope / Idem] 17 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983576/house-ciclope-idem> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream