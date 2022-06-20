Join "Architecture for Fashion" and Work with David Chipperfield Architects and Global Brands

Architecture is a privileged tool for brands that are characterized by a high-end positioning and that, beyond the quality of their own products, needs to feed an imaginary of prestige, style, and refinement. From the showrooms to the stores, fashion needs architects as much as stylists, photographers and modelers.

The course Architecture for Fashion has been created for these reasons, with the aim of training designers who are able to interpret the identity of a brand and transform it into an architectural space, moving the meanings of exclusivity, luxury, and elegance from the dress to the designated environment to exhibit it. By deepening the needs of the fashion world, students will gain skills that can be used in the field of luxury, becoming familiar with a segment of the market characterized by an eternal charm and continuous rewarding opportunities of application.

Throughout the course, participants will focus on technical and compositive topics at the service of fashion, according to a program made up of 82 hours of lessons, 32 hours of workshop and numerous well-renowned lectures. At the end of the course, the YACademy Placement office will guarantee each student a proposal for an internship/collaboration within its partner firms.

Special Lectures

GIUSEPPE ZAMPIERI | DAVID CHIPPERFIELD ARCHITECTS MILANO - Chipperfield per Valentino

- Chipperfield per Valentino DUCCIO GRASSI | DUCCIO GRASSI ARCHITECTS - Max Mara Boutiques

- Max Mara Boutiques ITALO ROTA | STUDIO ITALO ROTA & PARTNERS - Club Cavalli

- Club Cavalli MELODIE LEUNG | ZAHA HADID ARCHITECTS - Designs for fashion at Zaha Hadid Architects

- Designs for fashion at Zaha Hadid Architects LIVIA TANI | ATELIERS JEAN NOUVEL - Artistic flats for Alda Fendi Esperimenti Foundations

- Artistic flats for Alda Fendi Esperimenti Foundations CLAUDIO SILVESTRIN | CLAUDIO SILVESTRIN ARCHITECTS - Claudio Silvestrin and Armani’s boutiques

- Claudio Silvestrin and Armani’s boutiques ASER JIMENEZ ORTEGA | MVRDV - MVRDV Crystal Houses

- MVRDV Crystal Houses TOYO ITO | TOYO ITO & ASSOCIATES, ARCHITECTS - Fashion and architecture as the extended human body

- Fashion and architecture as the extended human body FEDERICO POMPIGNOLI | FORMER OMA - Art in service of fashion: Fondazione Prada

Workshop

Design of a Pop-up for 10 Corso Como

Giuseppe Zampieri | David Chipperfield Architects Milano

The workshop will represent the occasion of practical synthesis to test all the notions available through the other teaching modules, ensuring strategic answers with respect to a real architectural project. The workshop will be held under the tutorship of David Chipperfield Architects and in collaboration with 10 Corso Como, and it will focus on the design of a pop-up space for the well-renowned Milan concept store. With more than 30 years of history, 10 Corso Como became of one of the most important locations for the international fashion industry, thanks to its integration of fashion, design, art and lifestyle that made the brand recognizable all over the world. 10 Corso Como is not - and it never has been – a simple multi-brand store for the best designers and fashion brands, but it has a strong and marked 90’s visual identity given by Kris Ruhs – who was able to suggest the original visual set-ups. Linked to the stories of the most important protagonist of the Italian fashion sector, 10 Corso Como opens its doors to YACademy’s students and invites them to design a pop-up space that can be placed anywhere in the world and is able to take 10 Corso Como outside of 10 Corso Como. The students will have the opportunity to design elegant and non-conventional architectural solutions, taking advantage of the brand's ability to become an icon in the different international spaces where they are going to locate the pop-ups, whilst keeping the spirit of the most renowned “concept destination” in the world.

Build Your Project

Over the past years, numerous projects of YACademy’s students have been realized. For this reason, starting from 2022, systematically, the students will have the possibility to take part in a further educational step: the production of what they have designed during the workshop phase. Construction is an important step of architecture, therefore, YACademy offers to its students the opportunity to take part in the production process of their ideas. The students will gain practical and on site experiences and, furthermore, the ownership of projects built for excellent clients, destined to media attention and able to define a game-changer in their professional career.

Internship

At the end of the course, the YACademy Placement office will guarantee each student a proposal for an internship / collaboration with some of the studios better matching the topic of the course, with the likes of:

DAVID CHIPPERFIELD ARCHITECTS - JEAN NOUVEL DESIGN - ZAHA HADID ARCHITECTS - MVRDV - DUCCIO GRASSI ARCHITECTS - CLAUDIO SILVESTRIN ARCHITECTS - CHRISTOPHER WARD STUDIO - MARCO COSTANZI ARCHITETTO - STUDIO ITALO ROTA

General Information

Registrations open until 15th of July, 2022

5 scholarships (full-coverage of the enrollment cost)

Opportunity to participate in the courses from remote connection

Languages: Italian with English translation

YAC is an organizer of design and architectural projects for young architects and designers, recent graduates and students. Over the years, YAC has broadened its experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Nowadays, YAC’s expertise can serve young designers better, providing them with the creation of high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labor market. Thanks to the close relationship with internationally renowned professional and academic actors, YACademy is the perfect frame within which to complete or specialize one’s skills, and create a significant link with the most internationally-renowned architectural firms. The location of the courses, also available from remote connection since 2020, is the prestigious headquarters of YACademy: a medieval building located in the heart of Bologna’s historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano; namely, one of the most picturesque areas of the city.

