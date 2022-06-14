We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. ZGS Pavilion / Studio*K

ZGS Pavilion / Studio*K

Save this project
ZGS Pavilion / Studio*K

ZGS Pavilion / Studio*K - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch, GardenZGS Pavilion / Studio*K - Exterior Photography, Beam, Arch, Column, Garden, PatioZGS Pavilion / Studio*K - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam, ColumnZGS Pavilion / Studio*K - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Brick, Facade, Handrail+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Harare, Zimbabwe
  • Architects: Studio*K
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kristina Egbers
  • Lead Architect : Kristina Egbers
  • Ground Floor Area : 130 m2
  • Roof Terrace Area : 110 m2
  • Structural Calculations : ArchStruct Design Partners
  • Lighting Design : Phenomenal Solutions
  • Implementation/Construction Engineering : Shining Beam Construction
  • Furniture : Pachipamwe Africa
  • City : Harare
  • Country : Zimbabwe
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
ZGS Pavilion / Studio*K - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch, Garden
© Kristina Egbers

Text description provided by the architects. The Zimbabwe German Society/Goethe Zentrum Harare (ZGS/GZH) started planning a new event space in the garden of its Zimbabwean learning center in the capital city Harare. The long-existing gazebo, which was the central space used for performance events, had to be dismantled due to structural defects in 2018. The gazebo was a traditional Zimbabwean roof structure made of a wooden structure with a thatched roof.

Save this picture!
ZGS Pavilion / Studio*K - Exterior Photography, Beam, Arch, Column, Garden, Patio
© Kristina Egbers
Save this picture!
ZGS Pavilion / Studio*K - Image 29 of 31
Site Plan
Save this picture!
ZGS Pavilion / Studio*K - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows
© Kristina Egbers

In 2019, ZGS/GZH began the journey towards a new and improved structure to be the central event space at their ZGS/GZH center in Harare. This journey resulted in my appointment as the lead architect to design and supervise the building of the space that has come to be known as The Pavilion.

Save this picture!
ZGS Pavilion / Studio*K - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Kristina Egbers
Save this picture!
ZGS Pavilion / Studio*K - Image 30 of 31
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
ZGS Pavilion / Studio*K - Interior Photography, Brick
© Kristina Egbers

The design of the new pavilion is based on an open structure made of masonry columns, which twist at different angles towards the outside space so that the respective direction opens into another part of the garden. This defines the entrance zone, an orchard, or the garden that can be part of the events. The depth of the masonry columns forms an intermediate zone between inside and outside and serves as a buffer to the elements. This means that there is no need for any openings such as doors or windows. The roof structure consists of timber trusses standardized in Zimbabwe.

Save this picture!
ZGS Pavilion / Studio*K - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Brick, Handrail
© Kristina Egbers
Save this picture!
ZGS Pavilion / Studio*K - Image 31 of 31
Section
Save this picture!
ZGS Pavilion / Studio*K - Exterior Photography, Deck
© Kristina Egbers

The special thing about the design is that the individual beams of the roof structure follow the angles of the masonry columns and are horizontally mirrored. The result is a newly staged interior for concerts and events using conventional construction methods. The flat roof can thus accommodate a roof terrace which can be utilized for entertaining smaller groups of 50 people or less making the space multi-functional and unique.

Save this picture!
ZGS Pavilion / Studio*K - Interior Photography
© Kristina Egbers

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Harare, Zimbabwe

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio*K
Office

Products

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionZimbabwe
Cite: "ZGS Pavilion / Studio*K" 14 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983537/zgs-pavilion-studio-star-k> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream