House in Umegaoka / Container Design

Houses • Setagaya City, Japan Architects: Container Design

Area : 107 m²

Year : 2019

Text description provided by the architects. The site is long and narrow from north to south, with a difference in elevation from the road. We can use it openly and spaciously because the line of sight from people and cars coming and going along the road is offset.

There are two courtyards, one near the approach and the other between the living room and another room. Those two courtyards allow wind to blow from north to south.

Moreover, even though the site is deep, they allow pleasant light to penetrate everywhere in the house. Through the courtyards, the house is bright and you can feel the presence of your family and enjoy the outside wherever you are.