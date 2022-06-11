We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Umegaoka / Container Design

House in Umegaoka / Container Design

Save this project
House in Umegaoka / Container Design

House in Umegaoka / Container Design - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamHouse in Umegaoka / Container Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaHouse in Umegaoka / Container Design - Interior Photography, Sofa, Bedroom, BeamHouse in Umegaoka / Container Design - Exterior Photography, Windows+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Setagaya City, Japan
  • Architects: Container Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  107
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Umegaoka / Container Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of Container Design

Text description provided by the architects. The site is long and narrow from north to south, with a difference in elevation from the road. We can use it openly and spaciously because the line of sight from people and cars coming and going along the road is offset.

Save this picture!
House in Umegaoka / Container Design - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Container Design
Save this picture!
House in Umegaoka / Container Design - Image 13 of 15
Plans
Save this picture!
House in Umegaoka / Container Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
Courtesy of Container Design
Save this picture!
House in Umegaoka / Container Design - Image 14 of 15
Sections
Save this picture!
House in Umegaoka / Container Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam
Courtesy of Container Design

There are two courtyards, one near the approach and the other between the living room and another room. Those two courtyards allow wind to blow from north to south.

Save this picture!
House in Umegaoka / Container Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
Courtesy of Container Design
Save this picture!
House in Umegaoka / Container Design - Interior Photography, Sofa, Bedroom, Beam
Courtesy of Container Design

Moreover, even though the site is deep, they allow pleasant light to penetrate everywhere in the house. Through the courtyards, the house is bright and you can feel the presence of your family and enjoy the outside wherever you are.

Save this picture!
House in Umegaoka / Container Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Container Design

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Container Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Umegaoka / Container Design" 11 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983481/house-in-umegaoka-container-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream