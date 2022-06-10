Gensler, Perkins & Will, and HDR Ranked as Top U.S. Architecture Firms in 2022.

JW Marriott Hotel / Gensler. Image Courtesy of Gensler

Architectural Record has unveiled its list of Top 300 U.S. Architecture Firms of 2022, ranked by revenue for architectural services performed in 2021. Gensler, Perkins&Will, and HDR continued a three-year streak leading the annual ranking of the top 300 American architecture firms, joined by AECOM, which saw one of the largest reported increases in architecture revenue, rising from eighth to fourth place.

As half of the top 10 firms reported year-over-year increases in architecture revenue, Gensler reported $1.37 billion in architecture revenue, jumping from the $1.32 billion reported in 2021. Columbus-based IBI Group rose from 20th to 13th place, Ware Malcomb rose from 24th to 15th place, and Detroit-based SmithGroup rose from 23rd to 16th. HGA reported a near-quadruple increase in revenue, rising from $34 million to $129 million.

Oxygen Park / AECOM. Image © Markus Elblaus

Firms that saw declines in revenue include Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, which fell from 13th to 18th place, and LEO A DALY, which fell from 17th to 34th place. The list of top 25 architecture firms in the United States is as follows:

Huzhou Urban Planning Exhibition Museum / Perkins and Will. Image © Tri-Images

Check Architectural Record's full list of top 300 U.S. architecture firms of 2022 here.