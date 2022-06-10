We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Gensler, Perkins & Will, and HDR Ranked as Top U.S. Architecture Firms in 2022.

Gensler, Perkins & Will, and HDR Ranked as Top U.S. Architecture Firms in 2022.

Save this article
Gensler, Perkins & Will, and HDR Ranked as Top U.S. Architecture Firms in 2022.

Architectural Record has unveiled its list of Top 300 U.S. Architecture Firms of 2022, ranked by revenue for architectural services performed in 2021. Gensler, Perkins&Will, and HDR continued a three-year streak leading the annual ranking of the top 300 American architecture firms, joined by AECOM, which saw one of the largest reported increases in architecture revenue, rising from eighth to fourth place.

Gensler, Perkins & Will, and HDR Ranked as Top U.S. Architecture Firms in 2022. - Image 2 of 5Gensler, Perkins & Will, and HDR Ranked as Top U.S. Architecture Firms in 2022. - Image 3 of 5Gensler, Perkins & Will, and HDR Ranked as Top U.S. Architecture Firms in 2022. - Image 4 of 5Gensler, Perkins & Will, and HDR Ranked as Top U.S. Architecture Firms in 2022. - Image 5 of 5+ 5

As half of the top 10 firms reported year-over-year increases in architecture revenue, Gensler reported $1.37 billion in architecture revenue, jumping from the $1.32 billion reported in 2021. Columbus-based IBI Group rose from 20th to 13th place, Ware Malcomb rose from 24th to 15th place, and Detroit-based SmithGroup rose from 23rd to 16th. HGA reported a near-quadruple increase in revenue, rising from $34 million to $129 million.

Save this picture!
Gensler, Perkins & Will, and HDR Ranked as Top U.S. Architecture Firms in 2022. - Image 4 of 5
Oxygen Park / AECOM. Image © Markus Elblaus

Firms that saw declines in revenue include Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, which fell from 13th to 18th place, and LEO A DALY, which fell from 17th to 34th place. The list of top 25 architecture firms in the United States is as follows:

Related Article

Gensler Ranks First in the 2020 U.S. Top Architecture Firms, for the Ninth Year in a Row

Save this picture!
Gensler, Perkins & Will, and HDR Ranked as Top U.S. Architecture Firms in 2022. - Image 5 of 5
Huzhou Urban Planning Exhibition Museum / Perkins and Will. Image © Tri-Images

  1. Gensler
  2. Perkins & Will
  3. HDR
  4. AECOM
  5. Jacobs
  6. HKS
  7. HOK
  8. CannonDesign
  9. Stantec Inc.
  10. Perkins Eastman
  11. Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill
  12. ZGF Architects
  13. IBI Group Inc.
  14. Corgan
  15. Ware Malcomb
  16. SmithGroup
  17. DLR Group
  18. Kohn Pederson Fox Associates PC
  19. Populous
  20. Arcadis North America/Callison RTKL
  21. PBK
  22. Page
  23. HGA
  24. Flad Architects
  25. Gresham Smith

Check Architectural Record's full list of top 300 U.S. architecture firms of 2022 here.

Related Article

Gensler Ranks First in the 2020 U.S. Top Architecture Firms, for the Ninth Year in a Row

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Gensler, Perkins & Will, and HDR Ranked as Top U.S. Architecture Firms in 2022. " 10 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983480/gensler-perkins-and-will-and-hdr-ranked-as-top-us-architecture-firms-in-2022> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream