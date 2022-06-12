Wash Zone Cafe / FRATT Design Studio

+ 18

Structural Design : Dongnyuck Jeong

City : Hanam-si

Country : South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The concept of this space is “perception”, which refers to the ability to realize the reason for things. The space was designed from the inspiration of a straight line extending to infinity, which is the basis of the form.

It provides a cool sensation through a straight glass block and evokes the curiosity of consumers by projecting the objects located inside in a semi-transparent silhouette.

Furthermore, morphological connectivity was created with the grating on the ceiling, which forms a stable feeling of the structure. Both the counter in the center of the space and the furniture were colored black. This creates the overall weight balance of the space in colors black and white.