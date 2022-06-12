We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Wash Zone Cafe / FRATT Design Studio

Wash Zone Cafe / FRATT Design Studio

Wash Zone Cafe / FRATT Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
Wash Zone Cafe / FRATT Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
Wash Zone Cafe / FRATT Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair
Wash Zone Cafe / FRATT Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop Interiors
Hanam-si, South Korea
  • Architects: FRATT Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  211
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Byungyun Kim
  • Lead Architect : Dongnyuck Jeong
  • Structural Design : Dongnyuck Jeong
  • City : Hanam-si
  • Country : South Korea
Wash Zone Cafe / FRATT Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Byungyun Kim

Text description provided by the architects. The concept of this space is “perception”, which refers to the ability to realize the reason for things. The space was designed from the inspiration of a straight line extending to infinity, which is the basis of the form.

Wash Zone Cafe / FRATT Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Byungyun Kim
Wash Zone Cafe / FRATT Design Studio - Image 16 of 18
Floor Plan
Wash Zone Cafe / FRATT Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Byungyun Kim
Wash Zone Cafe / FRATT Design Studio - Image 18 of 18
Ceiling Plan
Wash Zone Cafe / FRATT Design Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Byungyun Kim

It provides a cool sensation through a straight glass block and evokes the curiosity of consumers by projecting the objects located inside in a semi-transparent silhouette.

Wash Zone Cafe / FRATT Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Byungyun Kim
Wash Zone Cafe / FRATT Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Byungyun Kim

Furthermore, morphological connectivity was created with the grating on the ceiling, which forms a stable feeling of the structure. Both the counter in the center of the space and the furniture were colored black. This creates the overall weight balance of the space in colors black and white.

Wash Zone Cafe / FRATT Design Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Byungyun Kim

Project location

Address:28 Seohanam-ro 12beon-gil, Hanam-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

FRATT Design Studio
GlassSteel

Coffee Shop Interiors South Korea
Cite: "Wash Zone Cafe / FRATT Design Studio" 12 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983479/wash-zone-cafe-fratt-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

