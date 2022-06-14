We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Blue Bottle Coffee Shanghai Cafe / Schemata Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CityscapeBlue Bottle Coffee Shanghai Cafe / Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, WindowsBlue Bottle Coffee Shanghai Cafe / Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Countertop, Chair, SinkBlue Bottle Coffee Shanghai Cafe / Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Jing An Qu, China
Blue Bottle Coffee Shanghai Cafe / Schemata Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Studio FF

Text description provided by the architects. The Blue Bottle Coffee Shanghai cafe will be constructed in a Western-style-historical building, preserved by the city of Shanghai. However, the historical decorativeness is given only to the outside of the existing building. Inside, the RC structure of the pillars and beams is exposed.

We develop our idea by focusing on the boundary between its historical and contemporary elements.

Blue Bottle Coffee Shanghai Cafe / Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Studio FF
Blue Bottle Coffee Shanghai Cafe / Schemata Architects - Image 20 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor
Blue Bottle Coffee Shanghai Cafe / Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Studio FF
Blue Bottle Coffee Shanghai Cafe / Schemata Architects - Image 21 of 23
Plan - 1st Floor
Blue Bottle Coffee Shanghai Cafe / Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Countertop, Chair, Sink
© Studio FF

Aiming to shift the boundary inward, white molding walls and ceilings are installed in addition to the antique furniture and the counter made with old woods. On the other hand, existing concrete structures, glass, and stainless steel furniture express the contemporary atmosphere.

Blue Bottle Coffee Shanghai Cafe / Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Studio FF

The difference in materials and furniture between the ground floor and the second floor will create a distinct guest experience. Newly-made furniture and concrete floors will give a cool impression to the quick visitors on the ground floor. The guests can enjoy a luxurious time with vintage furniture on the second floor.

Blue Bottle Coffee Shanghai Cafe / Schemata Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Studio FF

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Chang An Lu, Jing An Qu, Shang Hai Shi, China

Schemata Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsChina
Cite: "Blue Bottle Coffee Shanghai Cafe / Schemata Architects" 14 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983478/blue-bottle-coffee-shanghai-cafe-schemata-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

