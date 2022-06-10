We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. Italy
  5. Monumental Wonders Exhibition / OMA

Monumental Wonders Exhibition / OMA

Save this project
Monumental Wonders Exhibition / OMA
Save this picture!
Monumental Wonders Exhibition / OMA - Interior Photography, Arch
© Marco Cappelletti

Monumental Wonders Exhibition / OMA - Interior PhotographyMonumental Wonders Exhibition / OMA - Interior PhotographyMonumental Wonders Exhibition / OMA - Interior PhotographyMonumental Wonders Exhibition / OMA - Exterior Photography+ 8

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Museums & Exhibit, Installation
Milan, Italy
  • Architects: OMA
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Marco Cappelletti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  SolidNature
  • Partner : Ellen van loon
  • Project Architect : Giulio Margheri
  • Furniture/Objects : Alex Tintea, Benedict Wahlbrink, Arthur Wong
  • Exhibition : Eugene Kim, Andrea Masini, Alex Tintea, Arthur Wong
  • Client : SolidNature
  • City : Milan
  • Country : Italy
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Monumental Wonders Exhibition / OMA - Interior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti

Text description provided by the architects. What does natural stone have to offer to contemporary design? What is its place among today’s abundance of synthetic materials? Monumental Wonders explores the potential of marble in furniture and interior design both as a raw and a recycled material. The exhibition features a furniture set designed by OMA for SolidNature as well as a series of experiments in recycling leftovers from the manufacturing process.

Save this picture!
Monumental Wonders Exhibition / OMA - Interior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti
Save this picture!
Monumental Wonders Exhibition / OMA - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows
© Marco Cappelletti

The pieces – a cabinet and a bed – capture the monolithic nature of marble through simple and clear shapes, giving people the freedom to use them in various ways. Closed on one side and open on the other, the cabinet can be rotated 360 degrees like a movable wall, lending a distinctive atmosphere to the space it faces. The bed too is conceived as a versatile object – a platform equipped to accommodate a full day’s activities. A slab that serves as a headboard can be moved aside and used as a table, simultaneously revealing a storage space underneath for anything from a laptop to a fridge.

Save this picture!
Monumental Wonders Exhibition / OMA - Interior Photography
Courtesy of OMA and SolidNature
Save this picture!
Monumental Wonders Exhibition / OMA - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of OMA and SolidNature

The exhibition includes a laboratory room that displays samples of new materials combining resin with different types of stone grindings, together with an installation that uses marble dust to create the feeling of a solid piece.

Save this picture!
Monumental Wonders Exhibition / OMA - Interior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Milan, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OMA
Office

Product

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInstallationItaly
Cite: "Monumental Wonders Exhibition / OMA" 10 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983438/monumental-wonders-exhibition-oma> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream