World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022

The Beijing International Theatre Center / BIAD Huyue Studio

The Beijing International Theatre Center / BIAD Huyue Studio

The Beijing International Theatre Center / BIAD Huyue Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeThe Beijing International Theatre Center / BIAD Huyue Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsThe Beijing International Theatre Center / BIAD Huyue Studio - Interior Photography, FacadeThe Beijing International Theatre Center / BIAD Huyue Studio - Interior Photography+ 27

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Theater
Beijing, China
  • Architects: BIAD Huyue Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  23026
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Xiangfei Chen
  • Lead Architect : Yue Hu
  • Design Team : Fangqing Tai, Yapeng You, Wei Chen, Mochao Zhao, Xuecheng Liang, Xiangfei Chen, Shuang Wu, Yanping Zhang, Qi Xi, Xiaoyu Yang, Yunfei Ma, Shazhou Xue, Mo Zhao, Yi Yan, Wei Shen, Wei Wu, Lin Zhang
  • Writer : Wei Chen
  • Structure Design : Beijing Institute of Architectural Design
  • Construction : Beijing Urban Construction Yatai Group Co.Ltd
  • Stage Equipment : Beijing Bo Aote Stage Design & Consulting Co.
  • Acoustic Consultant : East China Architectural & Design Institute Co. Ltd.
  • Historic Building Advisor : Beijing Fangzhou Jiye Architectural Design Co.
  • Interior Consultant : Shenzhen zhongfutai cultural architecture constrction co.LTD
  • Curtain Wall Consultants : CABR Technology Co.Ltd
  • Lighting Consutlant : Tianheguangyin Lighting Design Beijing Co.
  • City : Beijing
  • Country : China
The Beijing International Theatre Center / BIAD Huyue Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
main entrance. Image © Xiangfei Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The Beijing International Theatre Center is an expansion project of the Beijing People's Art Theatre (BPAT), located on the premises of the latter in Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng District, on the east side of the Capitol Theater. With a range of functions including drama performance, artistic creation, rehearsal, display, machine room, and parking。

The Beijing International Theatre Center / BIAD Huyue Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
With the completion of the Beijing International Theatre Center, the renowned BPAT has added two new theaters, including a medium-sized professional drama theater "Caoyu Theater" able to accommodate about 700 spectators, and a "BPAT Small Theater" able to accommodate about 300 spectators. The total built-up area of the project is 23,000 square meters, with 3 floors above ground and 4 floors under. The height of the fly tower at the highest part of the building is 25 meters in a structural form of reinforced concrete frame shear wall。

The Beijing International Theatre Center / BIAD Huyue Studio - Exterior Photography
northwest side. Image © Xiangfei Chen

Located in the alley in the center of the old city of Dongcheng District, the project is subject to extremely limited space, obliging the use of a compact layout to reconcile land use with functional requirements in architectural design. The project features a north-south layout, with the small theater located above the backstage of the Caoyu Theater. As the project is adjacent to the "Capital Theater", a historical structure built in the 1950s, the facade is designed to ensure harmony with the colors and hues of the latter, while adopting a simple and modern style. The project is located in the courtyard, and another traditional-style courtyard was built outside the theater to fit in with the environment. Entering the theater, the visually striking glass brick wall in the front lobby is displayed in front of people. Using bricks the size of courtyard bricks.

The Beijing International Theatre Center / BIAD Huyue Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
quadrangle night view. Image © Xiangfei Chen
The Beijing International Theatre Center / BIAD Huyue Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
lobby night view. Image © Xiangfei Chen

"Cao Yu Theater", which is dominated by wood and gray brick colors, has a good sense of enclosure and appropriate scale throughout the auditorium, which is stable, traditional, and intimate. The auditorium consists of a pond seat and two floors of seats, with a variety of internal surface concave and convex shapes and textures, which not only provide the acoustic effect of the micro-diffusion surface but also form a contrast of warmth and shades with the dark gray uneven "gray brick" GRG wall at the back, which fits the design elements of Beijing traditional residential courtyard.

The Beijing International Theatre Center / BIAD Huyue Studio - Interior Photography
Cao Yu theater. Image © Xiangfei Chen
The Beijing International Theatre Center / BIAD Huyue Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
Cao Yu theater. Image © Xiangfei Chen

The "BPAT Small Theater" with an overall black and gray tone is a typical black box theater. The wall adopts the same Class-A fireproof wood veneer as "Caoyu Theater", and features two surface treatment methods: ordinary and micro-perforated sound absorption. The color changes on a spectrum ranging from black to warm gray with different shades, with four randomly arranged colors.

The Beijing International Theatre Center / BIAD Huyue Studio - Exterior Photography, Beam, Steel
small theater. Image © Xiangfei Chen
The Beijing International Theatre Center / BIAD Huyue Studio - Interior Photography
small theater. Image © Xiangfei Chen

After the completion of the Beijing International Theatre Center project, it was put into trial operation in July 2021, with very good audience feedback. Carrying forward the fine traditions of the Capital Theater and in the spirit of seeking harmony while retaining diversity, the Beijing International Theatre Center Project has created new theater buildings that echo the styles of modern times. It has become a new cultural landmark in the core area of Wangfujing.

The Beijing International Theatre Center / BIAD Huyue Studio - Exterior Photography
comparison of old and new theaters. Image © Xiangfei Chen

Project location

Address:Wangfujing st., Dongcheng District, Beijing, China

BIAD Huyue Studio
"The Beijing International Theatre Center / BIAD Huyue Studio" 12 Jun 2022. ArchDaily.

