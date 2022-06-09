House CRM / Primer Piso Arquitectos

+ 19

Houses • Architects: Primer Piso Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 128 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Luis Abba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Adobe , Friolatina , Holcim , Ladrillera Basile , Lumenac Manufacturers :

Graphics : Miguel Martinez, Augusto Motta, Brenda Karalevich

Construction : Martinez Wajchman Construcciones SRL

Text description provided by the architects. Marina and Roberto's 128 m2 house is located within a private neighborhood that is in the process of being developed, in the Bermejo area, in the municipality of Guaymallén, Mendoza. The site stands out for its natural environment, its cobblestone streets, and the distance between the houses as a result of the size of its lots. The Huarpes called the lands of Bermejo "Cuascarile" which is equivalent to "Silent Green". And the CRM House has as its premise to continue with that tranquility and integration between living and green space. The project seeks to positively take the data from the environment and provide a solution considering the strong economic limitation. Therefore, the proposal consists of a single-story house with low ceilings and raw finishes. A square matrix is ​​defined, and brick is used as a construction material given that Bermejo is where most of the brick kilns of the Province of Mendoza are based.

The project is conceived from the need of a couple and their teenage daughter, and the common desire for the maximum use of green space, a new, post-pandemic possibility for a family that used to live in a compact property located in the center of the city. The assignment had to respond to the request for a living room with an integrated kitchen and two bedrooms, and a third room that has enough flexibility to be a study room, an office, an extension of the living room, or a third bedroom to receive any eventual guest. The dining room acts as a separator leaving the bedrooms to the east and the study room to the west. The rooms are located to the north to respond to the request of the owners that they all be directly linked to the rear garden, and also take advantage of the maximum sunlight from the north inside the house. In this way, the service sector serves as insulation on the south façade, which is completed with the entrance and a screened wall that forms the main façade and, in turn, generates privacy towards the interior and allows the ventilation and natural lighting of the laundry area.

In response to the tight budget, the construction system is the traditional one, with bricks manufactured just a couple of kilometers away and calcareous tiles that are glued with cement, instead of using ceramics and glue for this task. The concrete structure is exposed. A metal substructure and a lightweight sheet metal and foam thermo-panel roof allow the ceiling to be seen and force the installations to be exposed, with industrial-type galvanized trays... The choice of the architects is repeated in this project, with a palette of materials that avoids eccentricities and guarantees noble aging with minimal maintenance cost.