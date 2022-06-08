We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Exhibition Center
  4. Carnival Arts Centre / José Neves

Carnival Arts Centre / José Neves

Save this project
Carnival Arts Centre / José Neves
Save this picture!
© Paulo Catrica
© Paulo Catrica

© Paulo Catrica© Paulo Catrica© Paulo Catrica© Paulo Catrica+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Exhibition Center, Adaptive Reuse
  • Architect In Charge : José Neves
  • Project Team : Rui Sousa Pinto, André Matos, Fernando Freire, Sara Brandão, Vitor Quaresma, Vasco Melo, Paulo Cunha
  • Construction : Carlos Almada, Diogo Amaro, Inês Oliveira, João Tereso
  • Color Consulting : João Pernão, Maria Capelo
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Paulo Catrica
© Paulo Catrica

Text description provided by the architects. Carnival is celebrated in Portugal since the 13th century, occupying a central position in the collective imaginary of Torres Vedras.

Save this picture!
© Paulo Catrica
© Paulo Catrica

The project for the Carnival Arts Centre (CAC) materializes this collective reference, transforming a ruined slaughterhouse and a disabled quarry while offering a plaza to a marginalized neighborhood in order to establish a new civic and urban vitality.

Save this picture!
© Paulo Catrica
© Paulo Catrica
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Paulo Catrica
© Paulo Catrica

This neighborhood, located on S. Vicente Hill, had grown around the quarry and the slaughterhouse until they both closed down and became a decaying fragment on the edge of the city. However, the remains of the slaughterhouse preserved its iconographic value, which reflected the identity of the place, and the quarry, once taken as pasture for the slaughterhouse livestock, resulted as a platform embraced by an escarpment, whose size, shape, and materiality gave a dreamlike feeling to the site.

Save this picture!
© Paulo Catrica
© Paulo Catrica

The old slaughterhouse was rehabilitated to serve as CAC's main entrance, containing exhibition rooms and a shop, directly related to the street. The traces of a courtyard that existed in its core, for the animals' blood ventilation and drainage, were transformed in order to become a circular staircase that, combined with a large skylight, is the starting point to the exhibition route and the structural support of the main exhibition container where a large window frames the view of the crater and the informal cityscape.

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The old platform is now an urban plaza whose form is a result of the geometry suggested by the shape of the crater, thus qualified by the mass of the escarpment in continuity with the elliptical surface of the new body that contains the sky lit visitable deposits, and animated by the presence of the cafeteria and the museum workshops, widely opening into a covered outdoor gallery.

Save this picture!
© Paulo Catrica
© Paulo Catrica

Above all, it is expected that CAC will have a place-making capacity as a house and urban theater for the celebration of Carnival, as well as a stage for the daily practices of citizens, so this neighborhood will become again part of the space and time of the city.

Save this picture!
© Paulo Catrica
© Paulo Catrica

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
José Neves
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitExhibition centerRefurbishmentAdaptive reuse
Cite: "Carnival Arts Centre / José Neves" [Centro de Artes do Carnaval / José Neves] 08 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983273/carnival-arts-centre-jose-neves> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream