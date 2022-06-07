The 60th Edition of the Salone del Mobile.Milano is Now Open

Save this picture! Courtesy of Salone del Milano

The 60th edition of the Salone del Mobile.Milano is taking place from 7th to 12th June 2022 at Rho Fiera Milano. This edition has been built collectively around fundamental trains of thought and work: the opportunities and responsibility of design, inclusion and environmental responsibility, demand for and the culture of design. It will serve as a showcase for the progress made by creatives, designers, brands, and companies.

The 2022 events will include 2,175 exhibitions. Around 600 young designers under 35 have been invited to express their identities with complete creative freedom in the 23rd edition of SaloneSatellite. This year’s theme id Designing for our Future Selves / Progettare per I Nostre Domani. By also involving the young designers, the event gives credit to the new generations that aspire to become more equitable, ethical, inclusive, and responsible in production and usage.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Salone del Milano

The program of Talks, held by Salone del Mobile.Milano and SaloneSatellite, aims to open the conversation between different, complementary, and opposing visions in order to show a nuanced perspective on how design, technology, art, and education can work together to create social and cultural change and address environmental challenges. The protagonists include Mario Cucinella, Paola Antonelli and Alice Rawsthorn, Yves Béhar, Daan Roosegaarde, Victoria Siddall, Eva Feldkamp, Liam Young, Anab Jain, Marjan van Aubel and Makkox. The Salone del Mobile Talks are being curated by Maria Cristina Didero, Beatrice Leanza, and Chiara Alessi, while the SaloneSatellite Talks have been devised by Marva Griffin Wilshire.

We believe in a Salone that breaks down barriers, becoming a cultural bridge, welcoming everyone without distinction, in the name of ethical and responsible design. This approach is the only way the Salone can produce value, stoke renewed enthusiasm, and produce an event that looks increasingly to the future. In this edition, too, the Salone del Mobile is following its vocation and its original objective: to promote projects that improve the quality of living, of public and private spaces, making sense of innovation that has to be sustainable these days; to be a mediator and catalyst of knowledge and experiences and an accelerator of ecological transition. Everything at the fair will speak to this mission and this responsibility. -- Maria Porro, President of the Salone del Mobile.Milano

Save this picture! Courtesy of Salone del Milano

This year, the Salone del Mobile.Milano made a decisive step towards environmental, social, and economic sustainability by joining the United Nations Global Compact. This is the largest corporate sustainability initiative, bringing together more than 15,000 businesses in over 160 countries. The initiative calls for companies everywhere to adopt and uphold the values of sustainability in the long term, support the protection of human rights, promote greater environmental responsibility and work against corruption in all its forms. The Salone has also initiated the process for ISO20121 event sustainability management system certification, further emphasizing its commitment to ethical and sustainable practices.