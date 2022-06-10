Nesello House / Galeria 733

+ 23

Houses • Architects: Galeria 733

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 455 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Marcelo Donadussi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Magni & Rosa , Portobello , Singular Iluminação , Todeschini Atlântida

Lead Architect : Blacio Junior

Architectural Design : Larissa Ramella

Systems And Infrastructure : Vinícius Vargas

Legal Project : Brenda Clack

Diagrams And Graphical Representation : Juliana Kerchner

Production Interiors : Production Interiors

Texts : Guilherme de Almeida

Complementary Projects : Videl Engenharia

Landscape : Recanto Tropical

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Nesello is located inside the Ilhas Park Atlântida Condominium, in Xangri-lá, a consequence of the renovation of a traditional residence with a large roof. 70m2 were added to the original structure, totalizing 455m2 of built area. Today, the house is totally different: it has a contemporary language, with regular volumes and exposed concrete elements.

The main objective was to expand the living area, integrating a kitchen, gourmet area, terrace, and swimming pool. On the second floor, the new master suite features a private terrace, for a great view of the condominium lake; and from the mezzanine, you can see the entire double-height space.

The biggest technical challenges involved the construction of the new reinforced concrete roofs, to minimize sunlight on the west façade and the new master suite. As this was a renovation, many design decisions were taken during the work, in close alignment between the architects and the builder.

In addition to updating conventional facilities, automation and floor heating systems were added, offering great comfort to the residents. Functional and low-maintenance coverings were chosen, not necessarily luxurious, but with aesthetic qualities that match the adopted language. In fact, a high standard of design was sought, characterized by the harmony between form and materiality, the purpose of company Galeria 733.