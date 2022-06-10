We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Nesello House / Galeria 733
Nesello House / Galeria 733 - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Marcelo Donadussi

Nesello House / Galeria 733 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Sink, Chair, Windows, BeamNesello House / Galeria 733 - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Patio, DeckNesello House / Galeria 733 - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaNesello House / Galeria 733 - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Patio, Windows, Deck+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
  • Architects: Galeria 733
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  455
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Marcelo Donadussi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Magni & Rosa, Portobello, Singular Iluminação, Todeschini Atlântida
  • Lead Architect : Blacio Junior
  • Architectural Design : Larissa Ramella
  • Systems And Infrastructure : Vinícius Vargas
  • Legal Project : Brenda Clack
  • Diagrams And Graphical Representation : Juliana Kerchner
  • Production Interiors : Production Interiors
  • Texts : Guilherme de Almeida
  • Complementary Projects : Videl Engenharia
  • Landscape : Recanto Tropical
Nesello House / Galeria 733 - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Nesello is located inside the Ilhas Park Atlântida Condominium, in Xangri-lá, a consequence of the renovation of a traditional residence with a large roof. 70m2 were added to the original structure, totalizing 455m2 of built area. Today, the house is totally different: it has a contemporary language, with regular volumes and exposed concrete elements.

Nesello House / Galeria 733 - Exterior Photography, Table
© Marcelo Donadussi

The main objective was to expand the living area, integrating a kitchen, gourmet area, terrace, and swimming pool. On the second floor, the new master suite features a private terrace, for a great view of the condominium lake; and from the mezzanine, you can see the entire double-height space.

Nesello House / Galeria 733 - Exterior Photography
© Marcelo Donadussi
Nesello House / Galeria 733 - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Patio, Deck
© Marcelo Donadussi
Nesello House / Galeria 733 - Image 18 of 23
Project Ground Floor Plan
Nesello House / Galeria 733 - Image 21 of 23
Section
Nesello House / Galeria 733 - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Marcelo Donadussi

The biggest technical challenges involved the construction of the new reinforced concrete roofs, to minimize sunlight on the west façade and the new master suite. As this was a renovation, many design decisions were taken during the work, in close alignment between the architects and the builder.

Nesello House / Galeria 733 - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Patio, Deck
© Marcelo Donadussi

In addition to updating conventional facilities, automation and floor heating systems were added, offering great comfort to the residents. Functional and low-maintenance coverings were chosen, not necessarily luxurious, but with aesthetic qualities that match the adopted language. In fact, a high standard of design was sought, characterized by the harmony between form and materiality, the purpose of company Galeria 733.

Nesello House / Galeria 733 - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Patio, Windows, Deck
© Marcelo Donadussi

