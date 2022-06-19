We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. United States
  5. Double Square Studio / O'Neill McVoy Architects

Double Square Studio / O'Neill McVoy Architects

Save this project
Double Square Studio / O'Neill McVoy Architects

Double Square Studio / O'Neill McVoy Architects - Exterior Photography, ForestDouble Square Studio / O'Neill McVoy Architects - Exterior PhotographyDouble Square Studio / O'Neill McVoy Architects - Interior PhotographyDouble Square Studio / O'Neill McVoy Architects - Interior Photography+ 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Offices, Detail, Arts & Architecture
United States
  • Architects: O'Neill McVoy Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  370 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :ichel Arnaud
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  WAC Lighting
  • Builder : Craig Wilson
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Double Square Studio / O'Neill McVoy Architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© ichel Arnaud

Text description provided by the architects. The joy of making a one-room building in the woods – just the fundamentals of light, proportion, spatial volume, and material. The studio is for artist Gelah Penn, who has an active, multi-scalar, and materials-based practice, much of which directly engages wall surfaces. The aim was for a space of proportions and natural light which facilitates her creative process.

Save this picture!
Double Square Studio / O'Neill McVoy Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© ichel Arnaud

The double-square studio is turned with its long, high side facing true north for classic studio clerestory light, then animated by east, south, and west light ‘figures’, including the vertical light monitor which celebrates the artist’s corner installation work.

Save this picture!
Double Square Studio / O'Neill McVoy Architects - Interior Photography
© ichel Arnaud
Save this picture!
Double Square Studio / O'Neill McVoy Architects - Interior Photography
© ichel Arnaud
Save this picture!
Double Square Studio / O'Neill McVoy Architects - Interior Photography, Table
© ichel Arnaud

"Light and height were of great importance in constructing this space because my work deals with visual ambiguity through the manipulation of many translucent and optical materials," Penn says.

Save this picture!
Double Square Studio / O'Neill McVoy Architects - Image 18 of 21
West Elevation

The studio’s north-light angled roof, vertical light chimney, and stair-bridge shape a volume of dramatically varied aspects on each side. The stair-bridge connects to the adjacent garage second-floor studio shared with painter Stephen Maine, creating an artist workshop compound. The ship-lap pine sheathing stained ‘twilight zone’, recedes in shadow and reflects the seasonally changing wooded site.

Save this picture!
Double Square Studio / O'Neill McVoy Architects - Exterior Photography
© ichel Arnaud

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Condado de Litchfield, Connecticut, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
O'Neill McVoy Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesDetailArts & ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Double Square Studio / O'Neill McVoy Architects" 19 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983235/double-square-studio-oneill-mcvoy-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream