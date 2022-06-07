We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Flex House / Johnsen Schmaling Architects

Flex House / Johnsen Schmaling Architects

Save this project
Flex House / Johnsen Schmaling Architects

© Justin Lopez© Justin Lopez© Justin Lopez© Justin Lopez+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Sacramento, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Justin Lopez
© Justin Lopez

Text description provided by the architects. Flex House is an urban infill project occupying a long-vacant parcel bordered by an existing apartment building that marks the edge of Sacramento’s Boulevard Park neighborhood. Designed primarily for a young family of four but purposefully planned to accommodate the ever-changing circumstances of life, the three-story Flex House pairs the family’s main dwelling on the upper two floors with a separate but programmatically reciprocal ground-floor unit that offers adaptable space for residential or commercial uses.

Save this picture!
© Justin Lopez
© Justin Lopez

As a whole, the 3,000 SF building is able to respond to future permutations in family composition, lifestyle preferences, and financial resources: the flexible and fully accessible street-level unit level can serve as the owner’s professional office or leased to other commercial tenants; it can be converted into a “granny flat” for an elderly parent or transformed into a rentable apartment that generates supplemental income; it can serve as a guest suite for visiting adult children and their offspring or even turned into a fully integrated, permanent expansion of the upper-level dwelling.

Save this picture!
© Justin Lopez
© Justin Lopez

The building’s correlative program is expressed in two complementary, interlocking forms. An L-shaped, steel-clad plinth contains the flexible first-floor unit and a tandem garage and rises as a service spine alongside the slightly cantilevered, two-story wood box that houses the family residence. A continuous C-channel creates a deep horizontal reveal separating steel and wood volumes before transforming into tall, louvered apertures that accentuate the vertical separation between the two.

Save this picture!
© Justin Lopez
© Justin Lopez
Save this picture!
© Justin Lopez
© Justin Lopez

At the sidewalk, a series of slender columns and steel beams extend from the horizontal facade channel and form a trellised portico. From here, visitors can either access the main vestibule with stairs leading up to the two upper floors or pass through a perforated metal gate and proceed to a separate entry door into the first-floor flex space. The organization of the main dwelling intentionally flips the conventional program distribution of two-story homes upside down, locating the living hall and kitchen at the very top of the building and the unit’s three bedrooms on the floor below.

Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

The elevated vantage affords the living hall – the center of family life – unencumbered views of the city skyline. A linear roof terrace carved out of the two-story wood volume runs parallel to the living hall and functions as a shaded outdoor expansion of the interior spaces.

Save this picture!
© Justin Lopez
© Justin Lopez
Save this picture!
© Justin Lopez
© Justin Lopez

The plinth’s subtly variegated black-oxide steel panels form a visually arresting and durable street-level building skin, its metallic robustness evocative of the neighboring commercial buildings to the west. In contrast, the family residence above is clad in vertical cedar, a nod to the clapboard siding of the historic homes to the east.

Save this picture!
© Justin Lopez
© Justin Lopez
Save this picture!
© Justin Lopez
© Justin Lopez

The faceted perimeter of the two-story wood box is composed of a series of thick wall segments at varying lengths, their vertical edges intermittently mitered to accentuate the building enclosure’s extraordinary depth. Continuous, white-lacquered steel plates complement the wood façade and tie it together, setting up a network of thin strands that frame the individual wood walls horizontally and provide vertical datum lines as a static counterpoint to the shifting walls.

Save this picture!
© Justin Lopez
© Justin Lopez

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Johnsen Schmaling Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Flex House / Johnsen Schmaling Architects" 07 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983230/flex-house-johnsen-schmaling-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream