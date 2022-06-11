House in Indiana Street / VD Arquitetura

+ 15

Authors : Vera Domschke, Carolina Sacconi

Collaborator : Vinícius Fais

Contractor : Edson Rodrigues de Oliveira

Painting : Jorge Augusto de Oliveira Guimarães

Woodwork : Mil Móveis Marcenaria

Locksmith : Serralheria J. Ceglia

Marble Work : VMG Marmoraria

City : São Paulo

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. This is a renovation project of a semi-detached house, a classic São Paulo typology, known for its narrow rectangular houses, with a front and back yard, with stairs leading to the rooms at the entrance. The solution found to increase light and ventilation was to connect all spaces: the entrance patio, the living room, kitchen, and backyard, providing transparency in the internal environment. To filter the light and give privacy to the house, hollow elements were placed on the walls with neighbors and the gate with frosted glass. At night, the house becomes a “lantern” for the street and still reserves a lot of privacy.

On the ground floor, with the demolition of the walls between the kitchen and the living room, structural reinforcement was needed on the stairs. In addition, the longitudinal wall opposite the stairs was stripped, which together with the hydraulic tile floor, gave unity to all integrated spaces. The kitchen frames for the backyard have been redone and at the back, a living area, with a garden, slate stone shelves on the wall for potted plants, a cast-in-place concrete table, a laundry room, and a half bath. The kitchen was completely renovated, providing bespoke joinery and equipment. For the kitchen countertop, a dark basalt was specified.

The stairs and the upper floor had carpet over the existing floors. With the removal of this carpet, a beautiful granilite was discovered on the stairs, and the parquet floor was in good condition on the upper floor. On the stairs, there was already a zenith lighting (which had a change of frame), and in the project, it received another opening for the office, where the aquarium was installed, which reflects light and color for this circulation. On the office side, the aquarium received bespoke joinery and treatment on the existing bat, and also, air conditioning was installed. From this space, you can see the backyard.

The double bedroom, in turn, opens to the front of the house. It received floor maintenance and new joinery: wardrobe and headboard and air conditioning. The bathroom on the upper floor was completely renovated: installation of a new hydraulic tile floor, installation of a bathtub, shower, shelves, and countertops in Espírito Santo marble, drawers as a cabinet, in addition to the specification of crockery and metals. The zenith lighting of the bathroom is in the same alignment as the lighting of the stairs and also had a change of frames. The roof and its structure were entirely renovated and redone, as well as the water tank and electrical panel, with all their respective points redone. The street piped gas was brought in and installed inside the house.