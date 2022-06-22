We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Italy
  5. Satispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA]

Satispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA]

Save this project
Satispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA]
Save this picture!
Satispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA] - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Beppe Giardino

Satispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA] - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenSatispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA] - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, CourtyardSatispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA] - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsSatispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA] - Interior Photography, Table, Chair+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Renovation
Milan, Italy
  • Architects: Balance Architettura [BLA]
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Beppe Giardino
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  BTicino, Fagerhult, Sedus, Marco Bergantin Falegname - BM Legno, Sklum
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Satispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA] - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Beppe Giardino
Save this picture!
Satispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA] - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Beppe Giardino

Text description provided by the architects. 2500 sqm of offices, for current 80 Satispay employees, designed with the capability and the flexibility to become 200 in a short time. The innovation concerns the layout of spaces, management of paths, and social-oriented approach. The offices have been planned already with post- COVID principles.

Save this picture!
Satispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA] - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Beppe Giardino
Save this picture!
Satispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA] - Image 22 of 25
Plan - Ground floor

The complete urban block is very articulated with courtyards and different separated working areas that are connected one to another with specific paths. Moreover, Offices tend to bring residential features inside the working environment, since we think of this principle as the new way of designing and thinking about offices.

Save this picture!
Satispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA] - Interior Photography
© Beppe Giardino

Furniture is custom-designed specifically for this project, with warm birch wood as the main material of the setting that connects the entire project. A specific landscape project has been designed for interiors and exteriors. The global environment is therefore rich in greenery and vegetable plants which significantly increase the quality of life for those who live in those spaces.

Save this picture!
Satispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA] - Interior Photography
© Beppe Giardino

The Satispay’s new offices are placed in the neighborhood of Isola, in Milan, located almost at the same distance between Centrale Railway station and Porta Garibaldi Railway station. The area is an urban block with three buildings divided by two courtyards. In the -1 level, there is also an underneath basement, which alone is 1000 sqm and it is used as a common space.

Save this picture!
Satispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA] - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Beppe Giardino

Functions inside the buildings are positioned in the most efficient manner so people who work in the same team are related and fastly connected. In the interior spaces, finding a place in the different areas such as the Marketing team, the IT Developers Team, the Legal Team, the Admin Team, the HR Team, the Business Development Team, and the Account Management Team.

Save this picture!
Satispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA] - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Beppe Giardino
Save this picture!
Satispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA] - Image 23 of 25
Plan - 1st floor

They meet together in the wide courtyard and the Social Area at the ground level. The Lobby/Entrance is common for all people working in the building. It is a place where everybody passes to reach their position. We wanted to have this centrality, being a very articulated complex. It can be said that all the conformation is designed towards obtaining a “village”, the CASA SATISPAY.

Save this picture!
Satispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA] - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Beppe Giardino

A social area is a special place where everybody meets during breaks. It has been planned with the maximum flexibility to become also a place for general meetings and general updates. In the marketing section, you can find the “phone boots” which are nothing but phone cabins where people can stand and talk without disturbing their colleagues.

Save this picture!
Satispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA] - Interior Photography, Facade, Column, Arch
© Beppe Giardino

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Milan, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Balance Architettura [BLA]
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentRenovationItaly
Cite: "Satispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA]" 22 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983224/satispay-office-balance-architettura-bla> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream