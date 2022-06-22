Satispay Office / Balance Architettura [BLA]

+ 25

Text description provided by the architects. 2500 sqm of offices, for current 80 Satispay employees, designed with the capability and the flexibility to become 200 in a short time. The innovation concerns the layout of spaces, management of paths, and social-oriented approach. The offices have been planned already with post- COVID principles.

The complete urban block is very articulated with courtyards and different separated working areas that are connected one to another with specific paths. Moreover, Offices tend to bring residential features inside the working environment, since we think of this principle as the new way of designing and thinking about offices.

Furniture is custom-designed specifically for this project, with warm birch wood as the main material of the setting that connects the entire project. A specific landscape project has been designed for interiors and exteriors. The global environment is therefore rich in greenery and vegetable plants which significantly increase the quality of life for those who live in those spaces.

The Satispay’s new offices are placed in the neighborhood of Isola, in Milan, located almost at the same distance between Centrale Railway station and Porta Garibaldi Railway station. The area is an urban block with three buildings divided by two courtyards. In the -1 level, there is also an underneath basement, which alone is 1000 sqm and it is used as a common space.

Functions inside the buildings are positioned in the most efficient manner so people who work in the same team are related and fastly connected. In the interior spaces, finding a place in the different areas such as the Marketing team, the IT Developers Team, the Legal Team, the Admin Team, the HR Team, the Business Development Team, and the Account Management Team.

They meet together in the wide courtyard and the Social Area at the ground level. The Lobby/Entrance is common for all people working in the building. It is a place where everybody passes to reach their position. We wanted to have this centrality, being a very articulated complex. It can be said that all the conformation is designed towards obtaining a “village”, the CASA SATISPAY.

A social area is a special place where everybody meets during breaks. It has been planned with the maximum flexibility to become also a place for general meetings and general updates. In the marketing section, you can find the “phone boots” which are nothing but phone cabins where people can stand and talk without disturbing their colleagues.