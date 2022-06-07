We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  IDT-BRANDS DISTRIBUTION Offices / Balance Architettura [BLA]

IDT-BRANDS DISTRIBUTION Offices / Balance Architettura [BLA]

IDT-BRANDS DISTRIBUTION Offices / Balance Architettura [BLA]

© Beppe Giardino

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Turin, Italy
  Architects: Balance Architettura [BLA]
  Area: 3200
  Year: 2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: Beppe Giardino
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BTicino, Novalux, SLV, Sklum
  Lead Architects: Alberto Lessan, Jacopo Bracco, Giorgio Salza
© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino

Text description provided by the architects. IDT-BRANDS DISTRIBUTION, is a company based in Turin, that is a leader in the supply of cosmetics and clothing, both specialize in the launching and in the incubation of new realities and digital start-ups. The intervention is the first phase of the general redevelopment of the entire block that will become the first Digital Hub dedicated to e-commerce in Turin.

© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino

One of the main aims of the project is to design more comfortable and domestic work spaces, adopting choices of sharing, eco-friendliness, and sustainability.

Exploded axonometric
Exploed axonometric

The workspace itself hasn’t been the starting point of the designing approach, in fact, the common and the meeting areas are the real core of the concept. It’s a project where is more important the connective space than the working area itself. You can rich your desk, only after a pleasant promenade, crossing the interior and the exterior spaces, meeting and talking with colleagues.

© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino

Even more in the post-pandemic period, the ecological values and the well-being of people in a sharing space, have become the essential element for the office who prefer to not turn into remote working.

© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino

The project plan has been designed by dividing the different operational areas and the different work teams: the administration area, the creatives one, the media and photography one, the purchasing and the management one.

Plan
Plan

The reception area is very wide and maintains the ribs of the extraordinary pre-existing structure; the light enters from all sides, from different heights and different angles. The industrial and the artisan aspect of the building it’s a precious and characterizing aspect that has to be maintained. 

© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino

The partition of the spaces is made by panels in birch wood and glass, to bring the visual imagination closer to Scandinavian interiors, a geographical area for which the client has (in part) origin and contamination. Using glass and wood has been designed a tailor-made modular element, with a neutral color, that is only combined with the green mint of the walls.

© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino

The desks are also customized, and it’s possible to create various compositions and shapes. The reception desk it’s a unique piece. It has been designed starting from the basement, made of steel tubular disposed of as in the concrete scaffold; the rhythm of the furniture is given by the double height of the desk, but also by the big plant in the integrated pot.

The project is dominated by vegetation, that is conceived in various internal and external dispositions, creating a flexible and comfortable workspace.

© Beppe Giardino
© Beppe Giardino

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Turin, Italy

Balance Architettura [BLA]
Wood Glass Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Italy
Cite: "IDT-BRANDS DISTRIBUTION Offices / Balance Architettura [BLA]" 07 Jun 2022. ArchDaily.

