Little Captain House / Gruppo Vid'A

Little Captain House / Gruppo Vid'A - Exterior PhotographyLittle Captain House / Gruppo Vid'A - Exterior PhotographyLittle Captain House / Gruppo Vid'A - Interior Photography, ConcreteLittle Captain House / Gruppo Vid'A - Interior Photography+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Menfi, Italy
  • City : Menfi
  • Country : Italy
Little Captain House / Gruppo Vid'A - Exterior Photography
© Lamberto Rubino

Text description provided by the architects. The natural element that we used as a starting point for the design of this project was the presence of the vineyard. The modular order of the vineyard system has been reported in the measures of the spaces of the house, the module of 2.50m, the distance between the rows of the vineyard, becomes the basic module applied to the volumes, which reflects the same logic of the vineyard. The vineyard, through the building, was deliberately made to become the prevailing landscape inside the house.

Little Captain House / Gruppo Vid'A - Exterior Photography
© Lamberto Rubino
Little Captain House / Gruppo Vid'A - Exterior Photography
© Lamberto Rubino

The building consists of two parallelepiped-shaped volumes with a single floor connected by a glazed corridor. The complex is characterized by openings that allow it to be crossed both visually and spatially. The external spaces are in direct relationship with the vineyard.

Little Captain House / Gruppo Vid'A - Image 20 of 21
Ground Floor Plan

The larger volume is characterized by a roof with a slope of 17% here it is possible to find the living-kitchen area. This volume is connected to the sleeping area through a glazed passage that filters between an internal courtyard and the countryside.

Little Captain House / Gruppo Vid'A - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Lamberto Rubino
Little Captain House / Gruppo Vid'A - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Lamberto Rubino

The bedrooms are inside the second volume with a flat roof. The rooms are connected by a hallway that is accessible from the external veranda. All the outdoor spaces are designed to be lived in, the shading systems protect the large windows and create areas where you can gather and stay with your own guests.

Little Captain House / Gruppo Vid'A - Interior Photography
© Salvatore Gulino
Little Captain House / Gruppo Vid'A - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Handrail
© Salvatore Gulino
Little Captain House / Gruppo Vid'A - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Salvatore Gulino

Through a few steps, you reach the solarium and the swimming pool which enjoys a magnificent view of the surrounding countryside. The patio between the two volumes is characterized by the presence of a lemon and a system of benches covered in blue majolica that express contemporary Sicilian Living.

Little Captain House / Gruppo Vid'A - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Salvatore Gulino

Project gallery

About this office
Gruppo Vid'A
Office

Cite: "Little Captain House / Gruppo Vid'A" 18 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983210/little-captain-house-gruppo-vida> ISSN 0719-8884

