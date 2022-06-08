The Wall Maze of Vi Park / XING DESIGN

+ 32

Offices, Renovation • Shanghai, China Architects: XING DESIGN

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 5000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : UK Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : 上海锋晟建筑装饰工程有限公司

Lead Architect : Xing Xiong

Design Team : Mo Chen, Jiaxi Du, Sheng Lei, Lei Guo

Client : Shanghai Vanke

Landscape : Atelier Scale

Collaborator : Shanghai Shuishi Architectural Design & Planning Corp. Ltd

City : Shanghai

Country : China

Save this picture! The added facade approach is to minimize demolition of origional facade. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN

Text description provided by the architects. Vi PARK, formerly known as Shanghai Greater China Zhengtai Rubber Factory, is located at 1391 Humin Road, Minhang District, Shanghai. In 2019, tripartite cooperation among Huayi Chemical Industry, Shanghai Vanke, and Minhang Longsheng decided to transform it into a comprehensive office park. We created a "labyrinth" on the façade, connecting several office terraces unexpectedly to each other, breaking the order of office floor compartments and creating a new social scene.

Save this picture! maze wall on the woods. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN

Save this picture! wall maze. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN

Imagine a place like this: between work, you walk out onto the office terrace, where you can get some air, and you can also string up a conversation with the company next door. The ups and downs of the labyrinth's path are accompanied by the greenery close at hand, looking across to the woods, to the next terrace, and to the far side of the city. If you want to drag out your lazy lunch break a little longer, you've got a legitimate reason for being late: "Boss, I just got lost in the wall."

Save this picture! terraces on the wall. Image © UK Studio

Save this picture! original terraces are integrated as a part of the maze. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN

The idea of socializing on the wall comes from New York's outside fire escape stair parties. Anyone who has seen the movie "Breakfast at Tiffany's" will remember the song "moon river" by Audrey Hepburn.

Save this picture! starting point of the wall maze. Image © UK Studio

In our case, it is not only for egress, but also has an abundance of fun to navigate. Nearly half of the paths are hidden, and from the outside, the platform paths seem to inexplicably break off, creating a maze "Wall Maze". To minimize changes to the original structure, the wall is a layer of perforated aluminum panels added out. It is also intended to leave some possibilities for future climbing plants or unit planters.

Save this picture! the maze is the same height as the trees. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN

Save this picture! crossing stairs on the wall. Image © UK Studio

The factory building next to the labyrinth wall is directly in front of a square, which is an excellent venue for street-level display surfaces as well as for holding events. We designed several balconies in conjunction with the open window locations, whose baffles serve as logo signs for the brands of the incoming companies. The façade looks like it has been lifted off, picking out a huge canopy that serves as a gray space for square activities.

Save this picture! overlayed shadows on the old wall. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN

Save this picture! the pathway. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN

This shape is a tribute to the original shape of the factory façade. We hope that the façade renovation will not only innovatively shape the new appearance of the building but also bring new scenes of use to the space.