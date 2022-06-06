Nhà Mình Resort / IZ Architects

+ 29

Design Team : Pham Quang Tran,Duong Phu Quoc, Nguyen Duy Khanh

Engineering : Do Duy Thanh

Clients : Mr. Au

City : Quang Ngai City

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Nhà Mình is a resort located on the central coast of Vietnam, with a hot climate and sandy terrain. The idea before starting to design this resort is to build a simple but breath-taking building that makes use of local mainstream materials and images.

The problem of solving the climate has been taken into consideration first. The building is opened in the direction of the cool wind, the bad sun directions are shielded. Thus, small buffer spaces are created before direct contact with the building, which makes a cool breeze circulate throughout the day.

The continuous shapes that cover the land are arranged densely and hollowly to take advantage of the cool air from the sea. Besides, the beautiful light also creates contrasting spaces and points, which highlights the work.

Located in a small fishing village, red tile and sea sand are materials that local people often use to get light from both east and west directions. Thus children can play in the common sand yard and watch the light transform itself from dawn to dusk, stretching like two white and red silks entwined.