World
Nhà Mình Resort / IZ Architects

Nhà Mình Resort / IZ Architects

© Nguyen Cuong© Nguyen Cuong© Nguyen Cuong© Nguyen Cuong+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture
Quang Ngai City, Vietnam
  • Architects: IZ Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nguyen Cuong
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Dulux, INAX, SketchUp, Panasonic, Xingfa
  • Lead Architects : Le Vinh, Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong

Text description provided by the architects. Nhà Mình is a resort located on the central coast of Vietnam, with a hot climate and sandy terrain. The idea before starting to design this resort is to build a simple but breath-taking building that makes use of local mainstream materials and images.

© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong
Perspective
Perspective
© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong

The problem of solving the climate has been taken into consideration first. The building is opened in the direction of the cool wind, the bad sun directions are shielded. Thus, small buffer spaces are created before direct contact with the building, which makes a cool breeze circulate throughout the day.

© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong

The continuous shapes that cover the land are arranged densely and hollowly to take advantage of the cool air from the sea. Besides, the beautiful light also creates contrasting spaces and points, which highlights the work.

© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong

Located in a small fishing village, red tile and sea sand are materials that local people often use to get light from both east and west directions. Thus children can play in the common sand yard and watch the light transform itself from dawn to dusk, stretching like two white and red silks entwined.

© Nguyen Cuong
© Nguyen Cuong

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Bãi tắm Mỹ Khê, Quảng Ngãi, Vietnam

About this office
IZ Architects
Office

Cite: "Nhà Mình Resort / IZ Architects" 06 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983186/nha-minh-resort-iz-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

