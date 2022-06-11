We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  E16 Apartment / SB Atelier

E16 Apartment / SB Atelier

E16 Apartment / SB Atelier
E16 Apartment / SB Atelier - Interior Photography
© Alberto Magno

E16 Apartment / SB Atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop; E16 Apartment / SB Atelier - Interior Photography, Windows; E16 Apartment / SB Atelier - Interior Photography, Closet, Door

Apartment Interiors
  Architects: SB Atelier
  Area: 70
  Year: 2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: Alberto Magno
  Lead Architect: Iván Betancourt, Marcela Solorio
    E16 Apartment / SB Atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen
    © Alberto Magno

    Text description provided by the architects. The main idea of ​​the intervention begins from the client's intention to generate meeting areas that allow continuous interaction within 70m2. Therefore, the purpose was to create an intimate and welcoming space, preserving the existing structure and configuration, but multiplying the space possibilities to generate greater amplitude and natural lighting.

    E16 Apartment / SB Atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen
    © Alberto Magno

    Wide entrances of light to the interior bathe the surfaces, where the construction materials in soft tones reflect the luminosity to generate different environments with their different uses. A low wall is connected from the main entrance that serves as a shelf and also connects the living and dining room. This back wall, as well as the existing structural column, are covered with colored clay tiles, to emulate that they are elements that were already there, and are a memory of what was there before.

    E16 Apartment / SB Atelier - Interior Photography, Windows
    © Alberto Magno
    E16 Apartment / SB Atelier - Interior Photography, Closet, Door
    © Alberto Magno

    To the northwest we have a large window that gives us the best views from the interior, so the intention was to take advantage of those views and create a space for reading and resting, with a continuous wooden bench next to the window, which also serves as a hall. and anteroom to the kitchen, and it acts as an element of integration with the hall through its counter bar.

    E16 Apartment / SB Atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
    © Alberto Magno
    E16 Apartment / SB Atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
    © Alberto Magno

    The program has 2 twin bedrooms, where the carpentry is the protagonist and becomes a recurring element of the entire apartment. The pivot doors give us a solution, with the integration of a sill that covers the different unevenness that exists in the previous construction since it was not possible to modify the heights of the spaces.

    Floor Plan
    Floor Plan
    E16 Apartment / SB Atelier
    Secciones

    Likewise, the closets respond to the space needs, with minimalist elements such as the handles, which are integrated with all the ironwork of the apartment, and open shelves are also generated, which facilitate the daily use of the user.

    E16 Apartment / SB Atelier - Interior Photography, Windows
    © Alberto Magno

    SB Atelier
    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interior Design Residential Interiors Apartment Interiors
    Cite: "E16 Apartment / SB Atelier" [Apartamento E16 / SB Atelier] 11 Jun 2022. ArchDaily.

