FM House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados

Concrete Structure : Mabe engenharia

Steel Structure : Projesul soluções em estrutura metálica

Electrical Project : Automatize

Hydrosanitary Design : Sandro Aurélio

Landscape Design : Juda Zamecki Andrade

Construction Firm : Rafael Mundim Pena

City : Goiânia

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a private neighborhood, with main characteristics of sustainability and environmental preservation, in the city of Goiânia - Goiás- Brazil, FM House stands out in the landscape for its implantation on the upper part of land with 55165,04 sqft, with 37ft slope and native savanna forest with numerous large trees.

The terrain, in the middle of the block, faces two streets. Floresta Avenue's primary social access is located at the bottom of the land, through a long track that winds through the land to the central plateau, at the middle level. The service access and vehicle access occur through Sombreiros street, near the upper part of the land, through a steel platform. , and the access to the primary levels is achieved by elevator and ramps. The program includes five main levels. The highest one is composed of a garage and deposits just below the floor with the private sector, on the intermediate floor, we found the social floor, integrating the leisure floor and other floors.

The project's premise is based on the intense integration between the building environment and its natural context through the elimination of visual barriers, large glazed areas, integration between the many sectors of the house, and the use of natural materials such as stones and wood. To obtain the least possible impact on the existing vegetation and the reduction of embankments and containments, it was decided to use a steel structure, anchored in a central concrete block and large cantilevered slab planes supported by huge metallic capitals. The use of the steel structure allowed thinner structural parts with more visual lightness.