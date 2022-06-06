We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Concrete House / Ângela Roldão Arquitetura

Concrete House / Ângela Roldão Arquitetura

© Jomar Bragança© Jomar Bragança© Jomar Bragança© Jomar Bragança+ 37

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Nova Lima, Brazil
  • Architects: Ângela Roldão Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  7653 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jomar Bragança
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Casual Móveis, Cinex Arch / Sumisura Serviços, FAS Iluminação, Ferreira Ulhôa, HB Design, Hermes Ebanesteria, Inne, Marcato, Micheliny Móveis, Odegard Carpets, Persianas & Ideias, Raquel Coelho, Sandra e Márcio, Terratile, Virgínia Geo
© Jomar Bragança
Text description provided by the architects. The Concrete House is the result of an effort to create a beautiful and functional residential project from a simple and rational structure of exposed concrete.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
Located in a condominium surrounded by nature, in the municipality of Nova Lima - MG, the house was designed as a concrete and glass box. Hence the given name.

© Jomar Bragança
Section BB
© Jomar Bragança
The first floor concentrates the service and leisure spaces (a TV room and a large outdoor living area). The swimming pool, entirely coated with the same porcelain as the floor, often has crystalline blue water and faces the landscape, framed by the mountains of the Serra do Curral.

© Jomar Bragança
The house truly happens on the second floor! The access is via the stairs in the entrance hall, with double-height ceilings, which are introduced by a portico over a large pivot door. Upstairs, the dining, living, and intimate living rooms, the toilet, the kitchen, and the office are integrated and they all face the privileged views of the surrounding nature, complemented by a meticulous landscaping project.

© Jomar Bragança
Between the rooms, is a beautiful central external patio, with a Jabuticaba tree in the middle and niches carved into the wall, where spices are planted to serve the kitchen. On the same floor, a concrete wall separates the intimate part of the house, giving it privacy – there are 3 suites, and the master suite opens onto the beautiful landscape.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
Plan - 1st floor
© Jomar Bragança
As a constructive detail, the remaining holes from the cast-in-place concrete walls were maintained in some places. These little holes completed the inner scenario with natural lighting as small points of light.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
From the front facade, it is possible to see the mountains through the entire building. The visual permeability of the glass enclosures, mediated by the set of blinds that provide different gradations of privacy, made it possible to share the privileged view of the house with the street.

© Jomar Bragança
Project gallery

About this office
Ângela Roldão Arquitetura
Office

Product

Concrete

Cite: "Concrete House / Ângela Roldão Arquitetura" [Casa de Concreto / Ângela Roldão Arquitetura] 06 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983116/concrete-house-angela-roldao-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

