We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. South Korea
  5. Queens Bucket Company Building / Moon Hoon

Queens Bucket Company Building / Moon Hoon

Save this project
Queens Bucket Company Building / Moon Hoon

Courtesy of Moon HoonCourtesy of Moon HoonCourtesy of Moon HoonCourtesy of Moon Hoon+ 37

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Jung-gu, South Korea
  • Project Team : Kim Jae-Kwan, Park Jung-Wook, Jo Gun-Young, Park Ki-Bum
  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineering : Chung-hyo
  • Client : Queens Bucket
  • Site Area : 76 sqm
  • Building Area : 33.64 sqm
  • City : Jung-gu
  • Country : South Korea
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Moon Hoon
Courtesy of Moon Hoon

When I was serving as a rookie private in the Korean army I made a good friend with a sergeant who was very kind and open-minded,’ explains moon hoon, who designed the project alongside moohoi. ‘We ran into each other a few years ago on the street near my home and was informed that he had started a sesame oil business which was based on a new approach. To my surprise, in 2017, he visited my office and commissioned a headquarters building for his business, which included a flagship store and a factory.’

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Moon Hoon
Courtesy of Moon Hoon
Save this picture!
Plan - 4th and roof Floor
Plan - 4th and roof Floor
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Moon Hoon
Courtesy of Moon Hoon

As the business is called queens bucket, moon hoon designed a series of stacked bucket-shaped volumes that reached the building’s height limit. The form was then manipulated in order to maximize floor space, allow natural light to enter, and comply with building codes. Two underground floors are used for storage and as a lounge area for casual talks and meetings. Meanwhile, a freight elevator connects the lower levels to the above floors.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Moon Hoon
Courtesy of Moon Hoon
Save this picture!
Plan - 1st and Mezzanine Floor
Plan - 1st and Mezzanine Floor
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Moon Hoon
Courtesy of Moon Hoon

The high-ceilinged ground floor serves as the company’s flagship store, while a mezzanine level functions as a showroom. ‘The micro flagship shop exhibits many golden sesame products which are stacked vertically like little golden buddhas in some Korean Buddhist temples,’ moon hoon explains. The next two storeys are factories for the manufacturing of sesame oil, while the fourth floor features a large angled window where a bakery kitchen is situated.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Moon Hoon
Courtesy of Moon Hoon
Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Moon Hoon
Courtesy of Moon Hoon

At the uppermost level, a rooftop has a small bar table and stools where rooftop gatherings can take place. ‘The micro building is very dense like a microchip, every part and corner and ledges are utilized for best spatial usage,’ says the design team. ‘The large entrance doors in the corner of the first floor are remotely and mechanically controlled. you can clap or shout ‘open sesame’ for it to open. but of course, you will only know the truth when you actually visit the building…’. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Moon Hoon
Courtesy of Moon Hoon

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:5-6 Toegye-ro 64-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Moon Hoon
Office
Moohoi Architecture Studio
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSouth Korea
Cite: "Queens Bucket Company Building / Moon Hoon" 05 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983097/queens-bucket-company-building-moon-hoon> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream