World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Japan
  X Office Building / T2P Architects Office

X Office Building / T2P Architects Office

X Office Building / T2P Architects Office

© Nakano Yukihide

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Cowork Interiors
Japan
© Nakano Yukihide
© Nakano Yukihide

Text description provided by the architects. When the management of a 30-year-old company dealing with LTO (data storage magnetic tape) changed, the opportunity to renovate an older branch building and turn it into its headquarters presented itself. 

© Nakano Yukihide
© Nakano Yukihide
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
© Nakano Yukihide
© Nakano Yukihide
Section - New
Section - New
© Nakano Yukihide
© Nakano Yukihide

The existing mechanical parking lot was converted into an exhibition space for customers to enjoy and for employees to interact with each other.

© Nakano Yukihide
© Nakano Yukihide
Elevation
Elevation

 Its peculiar metal mesh facade was redesigned to represent the new face of the company. The existing framework was utilized while new elements were added to embody the company's spirit of learning from the past.

© Nakano Yukihide
© Nakano Yukihide

Project location

Address:Tokio, Japan

About this office
T2P Architects Office
Office

