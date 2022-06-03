X Office Building / T2P Architects Office

+ 28

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. When the management of a 30-year-old company dealing with LTO (data storage magnetic tape) changed, the opportunity to renovate an older branch building and turn it into its headquarters presented itself.

The existing mechanical parking lot was converted into an exhibition space for customers to enjoy and for employees to interact with each other.

Its peculiar metal mesh facade was redesigned to represent the new face of the company. The existing framework was utilized while new elements were added to embody the company's spirit of learning from the past.