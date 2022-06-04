We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Portugal
  5. Service Areas Brisa A1 Mealhada / GSS arquitectos

Service Areas Brisa A1 Mealhada / GSS arquitectos

Save this project
Service Areas Brisa A1 Mealhada / GSS arquitectos

© João Guimarães© João Guimarães© João Guimarães© João Guimarães+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurant, Services
Mealhada, Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Text description provided by the architects. The project refers to the integral renovation of the interior of 2 existing buildings, which integrate the Mealhada service areas, on the A1 highway that connects the cities of Porto and Lisbon.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

The buildings are located in front of one another, giving us directions from the highway. Although the two buildings were morphologically different, it was intended that in the interior they would be practically the same in terms of occupation and architectural concept. Here was the main challenge.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
Save this picture!
Plan 01
Plan 01
Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
Save this picture!
Plan 02
Plan 02
Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

The region where the Service Areas of Mealhada are located has very deep-rooted gastronomic characteristics, this being the reason for equipping these spaces with special conditions of use, such as, for example, a good restaurant in which people feel comfortable and choose not to leave the highway to take a meal.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

The occupational program was very complete. Apart from the restaurant, we should also provide a self-service, a work station space, self-catering, a children's area, an esplanade, and a whole support service area, which integrates a kitchen, warehouses, spas, and cold rooms.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

One particularity that was implemented in this project was the creation of “no-touch” restrooms. Without access door, but with bays that prevent visualization for the interior and lavatories with soap dispenser, water, and dryer. Everything without touching the object or any surface.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

The distinction of the different areas inside the buildings is also reflected in the finishes. In the living room, the ceilings form wooden pyramids, in the entrance hall protection rails from the highway were placed on the ceiling, as well as the screens that separate the areas allowing some transparency between spaces and ensuring the desired privacy.

Save this picture!
Section 02
Section 02

The selected materials were carefully chosen in order to guarantee their durability over time and also easy maintenance.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

On the outside, keeping the existing construction as much as possible, we made the windows wider, providing the interior space with more light and changing the exterior coatings with more contemporary materials, such as corten steel on the access ramps to the building.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:3050 Mealhada, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
GSS arquitectos
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantCommercial ArchitectureServicesPortugal
Cite: "Service Areas Brisa A1 Mealhada / GSS arquitectos" [Brisa - Áreas de Serviço A1 Mealhada / GSS arquitectos] 04 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983047/service-areas-brisa-a1-mealhada-gss-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream