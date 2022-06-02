Nest House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

+ 34

Houses • Pedregulho, Architects: Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1086 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Leonardo Finotti

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Alwitra , Brarewood , Induspaquet , Leão , Lightworks , Logi Project , Lumisystem , Marvelar , Metal Flama , Topseal , Tresuno , Zamaro

Lead Architect : Felipe Caboclo

Collaborators : Amana Roveri

Landscape Design : Maria João d'Orey

Construction Firm : Seripierri Engenharia

Consultancy : Vertices CC

Illustrations : Herbert Anthony

City : Pedregulho

Text description provided by the architects. A 2,000m² site in São Paulo, was the place chosen to house the meeting point of the family nucleus that sought out the office to carry out the mission of building the 1,086m² residence.

The main objective of the project is to be a place of rest, refuge, and especially a meeting space for family members, which was poetically interpreted by the architect as the construction of a nest that shelters and brings together all generations. The main concept is to use pergolas to architecturally mimic the small branches and sticks that are incorporated in the construction of a nest, an element that dictates the rhythm, and embraces the entire project, framing the landscape, and later extending as the structure.

Similar to the branch that birds perch to rest and enjoy nature, a large wooden bench was created to accompany the promenade of the residence, so that users can also enjoy the biophilia created by the landscape design.

The project has several suites and generous environments, since the house was designed to be used collectively. All spaces are connected by a beveled wood crown, which is supported by the pergola by transforming into wooden beams under the social volume, allowing sensory permeability between the internal and external environment, but still ensuring the comfort and coziness of the nest of wood created on the basis of stones.