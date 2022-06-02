We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Nest House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

Nest House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

Save this project
Nest House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

© Leonardo Finotti© Leonardo Finotti© Leonardo Finotti© Leonardo Finotti+ 34

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Pedregulho,
  • Architects: Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1086
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Alwitra, Brarewood, Induspaquet, Leão, Lightworks, Logi Project, Lumisystem, Marvelar, Metal Flama, Topseal, Tresuno, Zamaro
  • Lead Architect : Felipe Caboclo
  • Collaborators : Amana Roveri
  • Landscape Design : Maria João d'Orey
  • Construction Firm : Seripierri Engenharia
  • Consultancy : Vertices CC
  • Illustrations : Herbert Anthony
  • City : Pedregulho
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. A 2,000m² site in São Paulo, was the place chosen to house the meeting point of the family nucleus that sought out the office to carry out the mission of building the 1,086m² residence.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The main objective of the project is to be a place of rest, refuge, and especially a meeting space for family members, which was poetically interpreted by the architect as the construction of a nest that shelters and brings together all generations. The main concept is to use pergolas to architecturally mimic the small branches and sticks that are incorporated in the construction of a nest, an element that dictates the rhythm, and embraces the entire project, framing the landscape, and later extending as the structure. 

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Similar to the branch that birds perch to rest and enjoy nature, a large wooden bench was created to accompany the promenade of the residence, so that users can also enjoy the biophilia created by the landscape design.

Save this picture!
Facade
Facade

The project has several suites and generous environments, since the house was designed to be used collectively. All spaces are connected by a beveled wood crown, which is supported by the pergola by transforming into wooden beams under the social volume, allowing sensory permeability between the internal and external environment, but still ensuring the comfort and coziness of the nest of wood created on the basis of stones.

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
Office

Products

WoodStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHouses
Cite: "Nest House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura" [Casa Ninho / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura] 02 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/983034/nest-house-felipe-caboclo-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream