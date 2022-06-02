Nest House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

-
Architects: Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
- Area : 1086 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Leonardo Finotti
-
Manufacturers : Alwitra, Brarewood, Induspaquet, Leão, Lightworks, Logi Project, Lumisystem, Marvelar, Metal Flama, Topseal, Tresuno, Zamaro
-
Lead Architect : Felipe Caboclo
- Collaborators : Amana Roveri
- Landscape Design : Maria João d'Orey
- Construction Firm : Seripierri Engenharia
- Consultancy : Vertices CC
- Illustrations : Herbert Anthony
- City : Pedregulho
Text description provided by the architects. A 2,000m² site in São Paulo, was the place chosen to house the meeting point of the family nucleus that sought out the office to carry out the mission of building the 1,086m² residence.
The main objective of the project is to be a place of rest, refuge, and especially a meeting space for family members, which was poetically interpreted by the architect as the construction of a nest that shelters and brings together all generations. The main concept is to use pergolas to architecturally mimic the small branches and sticks that are incorporated in the construction of a nest, an element that dictates the rhythm, and embraces the entire project, framing the landscape, and later extending as the structure.
Similar to the branch that birds perch to rest and enjoy nature, a large wooden bench was created to accompany the promenade of the residence, so that users can also enjoy the biophilia created by the landscape design.
The project has several suites and generous environments, since the house was designed to be used collectively. All spaces are connected by a beveled wood crown, which is supported by the pergola by transforming into wooden beams under the social volume, allowing sensory permeability between the internal and external environment, but still ensuring the comfort and coziness of the nest of wood created on the basis of stones.