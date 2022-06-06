We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Corrientes 6365 Building / Rietti Schraier Zelcer + Daniel Zelcer

Corrientes 6365 Building / Rietti Schraier Zelcer + Daniel Zelcer

Save this project
Corrientes 6365 Building / Rietti Schraier Zelcer + Daniel Zelcer
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

© Javier Agustin Rojas© Javier Agustin Rojas© Javier Agustin Rojas© Javier Agustin Rojas+ 34

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential
  • Architects: Daniel Zelcer, Rietti Schraier Zelcer
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  215278 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2017
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Javier Agustin Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  EDFAN, Aluar, FV Fucets, Kaplo, Roca, San Lorenzo, WAGG, thin compact
  • Lead Architects : Leonardo Rietti, Liliana Schraier, Daniel Matias Zelcer
  • Design : Javier Bracamonte, Juan Magistrali, Federico Chain, Sasha Molczadzki
  • Assistant Instruction Manager : Alejandra Carrete
  • Lighting Project : Pablo Pizarro
  • Landscaping : Lucia Schappapietra, Teresa Rozados
  • Air Conditioning : Inges SRL
  • Plumbing : Camacua SRL
  • Electricity : Fernando Miranda
  • Builder : Stieglitz Construcciones
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. Placed on a lot with access from two streets, the building splits into two bodies around a patio that is almost 400 m2, flanked by the wide and landscaped access hallways to the apartments, which become metaphors for sidewalks on high, looking over the park placed on the +6.50 level, with benches and trees.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The front body is placed on Corrientes Avenue in front of Los Andes Park, while the rear opens toward the center of a block of extraordinary dimensions, with a buildable depth that allowed the conception of this building with 4 parallel facades.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

With an outward appearance that reminds that of public space, the building hallways were covered with the typical tile used in the sidewalks of Buenos Aires, with landscaped surfaces at their level.

Save this picture!
Axonometría
Axonometría
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
Plan - Model
Plan - Model

The facade of Los Andes park side is made up of a grid of aluminum mullions and folded aluminum cladding, that solves technically and thoroughly the insulation, the anchoring of the railings, and the balcony dividers while making room for and guiding the white outdoor solar shades that mitigate the setting sun.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The degree of opening of the hundred outdoor solar shades offers a changing composition to this facade, the appearance of which depends both on the weather and on the personal mood. The rest of the facades follow the idea of an autonomous element of construction that adapts to the particular characteristics of each one.

Save this picture!
Planta basamento
Planta basamento
Save this picture!
Sección
Sección

Thus, the rear facade is simplified by the absence of outdoor solar shades (which are unnecessary due to their optimal orientation), while the facades toward the patio have an electro-welded mesh that provides the ideal guide for the greenery that flanks them as a continuation of the city trees.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Being a building of small units, and in many cases inhabited but only one person, the common spaces become important as places where members of this community meet and relate to each other, strengthening the individual identity and interpersonal knowledge. They are spaces that, beyond their specific function as an office, a place of rest, or a place of leisure, promote the recovery of a conception of the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Javier Agustin Rojas
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Daniel Zelcer
Office
Rietti Schraier Zelcer
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidential
Cite: "Corrientes 6365 Building / Rietti Schraier Zelcer + Daniel Zelcer" [Edificio Corrientes 6365 / Rietti Schraier Zelcer + Daniel Zelcer] 06 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982996/corrientes-6365-building-rietti-schraier-zelcer-plus-daniel-zelcer> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream