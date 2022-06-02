Tropical Townhouse / Dat Thu Design and Construction

+ 30

Houses • Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một, Vietnam Architects: Dat Thu Design and Construction

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 2012 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Minq Bui

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Binh Minh , Cadivi , Insee , Le Phan Construction , M&C , Sikalatex , Viet Nhat Steel Corporation

Design Team : Kevin Nguyen, Rosie Le

Construction Team : John Bui, James Dang, Jack Nguyen

City : Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The three floors tropical townhouse brings the ambiance of a resort where people could immerse themselves in nature with all conveniences equipped, get the sunlight, and spend gorgeous time with their family. With the extraordinary external design, it is different from other typical townhouses. Though, it still brings the energy of recognizable and natural creatures by compelling use of raw, unrefined materials, and taking advantage of the simplicity.

A vibe of the Mediterranean is recognized when people take their first step into the house. The architects effectively integrated the combination of tropical characteristics throughout the house such as the neutral colors, the arches, and enough green zones. Moreover, the house is in the East, allowing it to catch the sun, and get natural light in every single corner.

There are three floors in total, each with its unique features to satisfy the needs of the owner. Family members could gather on the ground floor, have dinner, watch movies, or even have some friends come and enjoy the moment together. This floor is an open space that does not have so many partitions. This creates connections between areas and enhances the size of the communal space for family gatherings. Skylight is especially one of the architecture’s noted features. It allows the sunlight and wind to flow into the house, bringing all the natural elements within.

After the time of punctuation, it may be ideal for each one to enjoy the private space at the private place on the first floor, where rooms are divided. This floor is subtle and calming thanks to the neutral color scheme and basic furniture. Plants are found along the way getting into the rooms, creating a fresher atmosphere. Furthermore, one of the shared study rooms might be converted flexibly into a private room as needed by the owner.

If you would like to make the most of relaxing, the second floor is a perfect one. This floor is a combination of an empty area and a terrace, where you can soak up the sun, feel the tropical wind flow, and smell the green. Hence, it is such a great place to do exercises and unwind after a long day at work. The owner described the architecture’s design as inspiring a sense of escape from everyday work in the city and a return to nature. He may spend this time playing with his children, and enjoying the simple, but gorgeous moment.