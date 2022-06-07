Nieto Sobejano and Richard Faure Design the New Vannes Museum of Fine Arts

The jury's verdict for the competition for the new Museum of Fine Arts in the city of Vannes, Brittany, France, was recently revealed, and the winner of the first prize was the renowned Nieto Sobejano studio (based in Madrid and Berlin), with French architect Richard Faure as associate.

The project consists of an extension of the Chateau de L'Hermine, built in the 19th century on the ruins of walls dating from the 14th century and characterised by its boundary status. The new proposal, inspired by the surrounding context, consists of a longitudinal volume with an irregular geometry, whose roofs adopt different slopes, and which creates a public space within the city walls, between the medieval perimeter and the dwellings of the historic centre.

At the same time, the historic castle will be refurbished and restored, while respecting its original architecture. The extension, on the other hand, will be materialised with a metallic skin that unifies the complex and dialogues with the existing buildings, transforming at the same time the image of the museum in the city.

Save this picture! © Museo Vannes Vista exterior 3

Thus, the project for the new museum, which will have a surface area of 2700 m2, is an example of awareness and respect for both the existing environment and the need to create more public spaces for the use of citizens. It is an example of dialogue between contemporary architecture and the soul of the place, integrating respectfully with the historical context of the city of Vannes.