Todoroki House / MDS

Houses • Japan Architects: MDS

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 98 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2018

Photographs Photographs : Masao Nishikawa

Architects : Kiyotoshi Mori & Natsuko Kawamura / MDS

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Gaps in the City

The house is built in a north-south elongated and distorted strip of land with the afterimage of an uneven landscape with less than 2meter frontage at the shortest point.

Towards the back of the site, the shed roofs of a row of four small blocks along the gently curving and narrowing site boundary, undulate in the east-west axis according to flashing and usability.

Slight gable surfaces on the north-south formed by the block misalignment are openings, allowing light and wind to pass through. The space that narrows and curves towards the back encourage the visual extent.