World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022

Todoroki House / MDS

Todoroki House / MDS

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: MDS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  98
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Masao Nishikawa
Text description provided by the architects. Gaps in the City

The house is built in a north-south elongated and distorted strip of land with the afterimage of an uneven landscape with less than 2meter frontage at the shortest point.

Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Towards the back of the site, the shed roofs of a row of four small blocks along the gently curving and narrowing site boundary, undulate in the east-west axis according to flashing and usability.

Diagram
Diagram
Slight gable surfaces on the north-south formed by the block misalignment are openings, allowing light and wind to pass through. The space that narrows and curves towards the back encourage the visual extent.

"Todoroki House / MDS" 02 Jun 2022. ArchDaily.

