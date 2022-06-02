Todoroki House / MDS

- Architects : Kiyotoshi Mori & Natsuko Kawamura / MDS
- Country : Japan
Gaps in the City
The house is built in a north-south elongated and distorted strip of land with the afterimage of an uneven landscape with less than 2meter frontage at the shortest point.
Towards the back of the site, the shed roofs of a row of four small blocks along the gently curving and narrowing site boundary, undulate in the east-west axis according to flashing and usability.
Slight gable surfaces on the north-south formed by the block misalignment are openings, allowing light and wind to pass through. The space that narrows and curves towards the back encourage the visual extent.