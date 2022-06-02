Upstanding Coffee / T-FP

+ 29

Director And Design : Jaeyoung Choi

Design And Construction : Yoonseo Heo

Construction : Jaehyun Park

City : Yongsan-gu

Country : South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

‘Shinheung-market’ is a place that was a symbol of reckless development in the past in ‘Haebangchon’, an old shabby neighbourhood in Seoul. We thought about how to build a space for a young coffee brand here and decided to apply new finishes while maintaining the original appearance rather than inserting a new structure and form into the space. The project started with the goal of telling a new story while respecting local and environmental contexts.

The space was very tight, and there were several structural and functional deficiencies as a commercial place. First of all, we cleared safety issues for people can use it conveniently with no worries. At the same time, we tried not to erase or hide the traces of time and local context that can be symbols here.

The main finishes were handcrafted vibration finished stainless steel and lauan plywood. These materials show the young and new brand image and go well with the old environment. The doors and windows were made of stainless steel by reinterpreting the shape and movement of the existing doors and windows in the same spot. In the place where the steep stairs had been demolished, a new spiral staircase was installed.

To relieve a narrow and stuffy impression and to make the entire space into one, we drilled the slabs and connected each floor. The spiral staircase that goes through all floors would be not just a moving path, but also a symbol of the space and brand.