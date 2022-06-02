We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Upstanding Coffee / T-FP

Upstanding Coffee / T-FP

© Kiwoong Hong© Kiwoong Hong© Kiwoong Hong© Kiwoong Hong+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Yongsan-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: T-FP
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  78
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kiwoong Hong
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, SketchUp
  • Director And Design : Jaeyoung Choi
  • Design And Construction : Yoonseo Heo
  • Construction : Jaehyun Park
  • City : Yongsan-gu
  • Country : South Korea
© Kiwoong Hong
© Kiwoong Hong

‘Shinheung-market’ is a place that was a symbol of reckless development in the past in ‘Haebangchon’, an old shabby neighbourhood in Seoul. We thought about how to build a space for a young coffee brand here and decided to apply new finishes while maintaining the original appearance rather than inserting a new structure and form into the space. The project started with the goal of telling a new story while respecting local and environmental contexts.

© Kiwoong Hong
© Kiwoong Hong
Plan - First Floor
Plan - First Floor
© Kiwoong Hong
© Kiwoong Hong

The space was very tight, and there were several structural and functional deficiencies as a commercial place. First of all, we cleared safety issues for people can use it conveniently with no worries. At the same time, we tried not to erase or hide the traces of time and local context that can be symbols here.

© Kiwoong Hong
© Kiwoong Hong
Section
Section
© Kiwoong Hong
© Kiwoong Hong

The main finishes were handcrafted vibration finished stainless steel and lauan plywood. These materials show the young and new brand image and go well with the old environment. The doors and windows were made of stainless steel by reinterpreting the shape and movement of the existing doors and windows in the same spot. In the place where the steep stairs had been demolished, a new spiral staircase was installed.

© Kiwoong Hong
© Kiwoong Hong
© Kiwoong Hong
© Kiwoong Hong

To relieve a narrow and stuffy impression and to make the entire space into one, we drilled the slabs and connected each floor. The spiral staircase that goes through all floors would be not just a moving path, but also a symbol of the space and brand.

© Kiwoong Hong
© Kiwoong Hong

Project location

Address:99-11 Sinheung-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Cite: "Upstanding Coffee / T-FP" 02 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982876/upstanding-coffee-t-fp> ISSN 0719-8884

