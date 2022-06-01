We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Malu House / Aguirre Arquitetura

Malu House / Aguirre Arquitetura
© Leonardo Finotti
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Uberlândia, Brazil
  • Architects: Aguirre Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  4575 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Leonardo Finotti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Artefacto, Bontempo, Casa Decor, Dpot, Fatte Casa, Lukp, Marmomax, Morani Decor, Tecline, Trimble Navigation, iluminar
  • Lead Architect : Alexandre Aguirre
  • Project Team : Alexandre Aguirre, Michell Damascena
  • Decoration : Alexandre Aguirre, Aline Henriques
  • Landscaping : Daniel Nunes
  • Construção : Teto Construtora
  • City : Uberlândia
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Leonardo Finotti
Text description provided by the architects. In this project, it is the landscaping that is the protagonist. We organized the residence on a single floor connected to two internal gardens, thus accommodating the residents' request to contemplate nature from within a closed condominium. Designed to meet the needs of the residents to contemplate nature within a gated community in the city of Uberlândia-MG, the Malu house is organized on a single floor connected to two internal gardens, cultivating a strong connection between the living spaces and the landscaping. These gardens play a structuring role for the project, interlinked to the social areas to create a wide and fluid space.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Introducing landscaping as a protagonist allowed well-defined zoning between the living and social spaces by means of a functional program, and the integration with the vegetation from the entrance of the house to the living quarters, inviting the user to contemplate the foliage during the journey into the interior of the residence.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
The project made use of tropical species to compose a denser vegetation mass along with trees whose canopies, through the shadows they throw, favor the locale’s microclimate, making the spaces more comfortable and refreshing. The position of the gardens allowed for more natural lighting and cross-ventilation of the social environments.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Sections
Sections
© Leonardo Finotti
Built on a corner lot, its façades are marked by the contrast between the brick monoblock and the roof’s horizontal planes. The use of brick is combined with wood panels and furniture, contributing to the coziness of the minimalist project.

© Leonardo Finotti
Aguirre Arquitetura
Brick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Malu House / Aguirre Arquitetura" [Casa Malu / Aguirre Arquitetura] 01 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982818/malu-house-aguirre-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

