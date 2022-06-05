We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Wellbeing
  Kosovo
  Angel Academy / NOMMA studio

Angel Academy / NOMMA studio

Angel Academy / NOMMA studio

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Wellbeing, Renovation
Pristina, Kosovo
© Leonit Ibrahimi

Text description provided by the architects. Angel Academy project came up with the idea of creating a place that will make you feel important and unique with the combination of organic shapes, neutral colors, and curved walls. Located in the center of Pristina, converted from a residential house into a training academy. Angel Academy is a training salon of beauty spaces combining different functions. The main reason was to create an academy for hairdressers, manicure technicians, and eyebrows technicians. The space also offers functions such as training sessions and workshops and a marketing spot.

© Leonit Ibrahimi

One of the main goals was smart zoning. The space had to be planned in such a way that both customers and employees would feel comfortable in the same space. Starting from the existing situation which was quite challenging, with two pairs of stairs, destroyed walls, and insufficient natural light. With this we managed to create a space to be used in every corner, we kept the main stairs for vertical movement while the secondary ones were closed and used for storage. Unnecessary walls have been demolished to make the space feel bigger. In this project, the workspace was the key. It was developed so that beauty professionals could develop training for clients, all taking up as little physical space as possible while still doing their professional work.

© Leonit Ibrahimi
© Leonit Ibrahimi

The division of functions is based on the floors and space of the building. Manicure and pedicure classes are located on the ground floor including tables for manicure training with lots of led lighting designed in it, a special space for a pedicure with high comfort landing seats. The office is located on that floor due to the main entrance, the second floor with extra space and no columns and that is ideal for eyebrows training space. The third floor is the makeup training floor, with mirrors fixed to the ceiling and counter and with a diffused light that helps in training.

The color palette is based on earth tones and neutral colors which describe feminine importance. Nude colors reflect without affecting other colors and do not affect in the training process. The perception of the colors of the floor, ceiling, and walls appear differently but in the same shades where they merge with each other with the intervention of light.

© Leonit Ibrahimi
© Leonit Ibrahimi

The exterior colors are related to the inside to create a sense of continuity between the interior and exterior one. The facade leads with natural, non-toxic materials, characterized by a modern minimalistic style. In particular, the panels are made of perforated curved metal sheets which are repeated to create a continuum. With a vibrant color of nude shades, the bottom is created by creating an arch to connect with the metal sheets and to indicate the entrance.

© Leonit Ibrahimi

Project location

Address:Rr. Perandori Justinian, Pristina, Kosovo

NOMMA studio
Healthcare Architecture, Wellbeing, Refurbishment, Renovation, Kosovo
"Angel Academy / NOMMA studio" 05 Jun 2022. ArchDaily.

