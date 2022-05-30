We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Tropical Greenhouses of University of Coimbra's Botanical Garden / João Mendes Ribeiro

Tropical Greenhouses of University of Coimbra's Botanical Garden / João Mendes Ribeiro

Save this project
Tropical Greenhouses of University of Coimbra's Botanical Garden / João Mendes Ribeiro
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

© José Campos© José Campos© José Campos© José Campos+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Installations & Structures, Learning, Renovation
  • Architecture : João Mendes Ribeiro
  • Project Team : Ana Cerqueira, Catarina Fortuna (coord. projecto). Filipe Catarino (coord. obra). Ana Maria Feijão, Inês Lourenço, Joana Brandão, Joana Figueiredo, Nuno Alves Pereira, Sofia Rangel
  • Structure : Afonso Serra Neves, Jorge Augusto de Jesus Martins, Vitor Silva
  • Electrical Installations : Alexandre Ferreira Martins (GPIC)
  • Hydraulic Installations : Rossana Pereira (GEPECTROFA)
  • Mechanical Installations : Raul Bessa, Miguel Alves (GET)
  • Security : Alexandre Ferreira Martins (GPIC)
  • Builder : Tecnorém - Engenharia e Construções
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. The Tropical Greenhouses and the new on-site Science Corner are located in the high town of Alta de Coimbra. They belong to the University’s Botanical Garden built in 1772 by the Marquis de Pombal. The Tropical Greenhouses, completed in 1859, are one of the first examples of iron architecture in Portugal, their reference being the Kew Gardens greenhouses in England. The intervention in the greenhouses involved restoring and recuperating the existing structures and implementing suitable technical solutions for the growth of the plants and for the use of the space, namely for receiving visits. These conditions implied new shading and ventilation means, to guarantee the appropriate hygrometric and moisture levels and access to and within the building.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

One of the measures with the greatest impact in the rehabilitation of the greenhouses was recovering the original interior/exterior relation and reinstituting the transparency of the glass on the vertical surfaces and the roof by removing the whitewashing that had added opacity and weight to the glazes surfaces. To replace the previous system of temperature and light control achieved through whitewashing, new laminated transparent glass was applied, with interior shading screens. This measure serves to correct the deficient thermal regulation, solar protection, and security of the space, leading to a radical alteration in the image of the greenhouses, which now present a distinct configuration depending on the seasons.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos
Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

The central wing corresponds to a singular moment in the visit to the greenhouses, given its very high ceiling and the existence of a gallery along with the upper level. To reinforce its exceptional character, the flowerbeds were removed and replaced with a large pond in which to grow Victoria Amazonia, a species of a giant water lily from the Amazon River basin. The pond is lined with black-painted steel plates to emphasize the mirrored surface of the water.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch

As with the new Victoria Pond, the on-site Science Corner was built from scratch next to the greenhouses to receive infrastructures and a new program. Harking back to the traditional cool houses, this building has a garden roof with a wood and stone structure and wood slatted shutters.

Save this picture!
© José Campos
© José Campos

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
João Mendes Ribeiro
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureLearningRefurbishmentRenovation
Cite: "Tropical Greenhouses of University of Coimbra's Botanical Garden / João Mendes Ribeiro" [Estufas Tropicais do Jardim Botânico da Universidade de Coimbra / João Mendes Ribeiro] 30 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982767/tropical-greenhouses-of-university-of-coimbras-botanical-garden-joao-mendes-ribeiro> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream