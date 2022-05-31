Dingshu Vocational School of Pottery / genarchitects

Save this picture! North façade of multifunctional building. Image © Hao Chen

+ 48

Project Architect : Shiyu Wang

Design Team : Shuting Tao, Yang Liu, Haohui Xian, Jun Xue, Xinyu Xiao, Jia Qian, Lanruo Li, Zhenghao Guo, Jinghuan Liu, Fanlang Huang, Rugui Xie, Yunhong Li

Landscape Architect : Xi Chen

Site Architects : Shiyu Wang, Jia Qian, Zenglei Chi, Hao Qu

Structural Consultants : Zhun Zhang, Chongchong, Zhang, Xuejian Chen

M&E Consultant And Corporate Design : Ming Liang, Kun Pan, Huajun Wan, Jianping Liu, Ancheng He

Fair Faced Concrete Consultant : Jie Du

Concrete Protectant Consultant : Yong Mao

Polished Concrete Flooring Consultant : Qianfeng Yan

Client : Dingshu Vocational School of Pottery

Coordinator : Construction Bureau of Dingshu Town

Precast Concrete Elements : Dingzhong Material

Polished Concrete : Fanhang Construction

City : Wuxi

Country : China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! Low-rise buildings and diverse plants on campus. Image © Hao Chen

Text description provided by the architects. In the context of industrialization, "handmade pottery" still has an irreplaceable appeal. "Craftsmanship" is at the heart of this school's teaching, and "craftsmen's workshop" is at the center of the campus. We have found a form for each function and let them in their place. The different forms of buildings create a rich outdoor space that distinguishes the campus from the school typology that is dominated by massive buildings. People can easily meander between the buildings and feel the change in phenology. —— genarchitects

Save this picture! Both sides of each classroom open up to a planted courtyard, corridors connect classroom units. Image © Hao Chen

Dingshu, Pottery Culture, Vocational School. Ding Shu, is located in Yixing, Jiangsu Province, is 200 kilometers away from Shanghai. This small town on the shore of Taihu Lake has a history of pottery making for thousands of years. All kinds of pottery produced are famous, among which the most well-known is the Zisha teapot made of Zisha clay. For centuries, possessing an elegant Zisha teapot has been a lifelong pursuit of Chinese literati and tea drinkers. With the increase of demand and development of the pottery culture, Dingshu, the birthplace of Zisha teapot, has gradually developed into the center for the production and trading of Zisha teapot. Therefore, the life of local community residents is also closely related to pottery culture.

Save this picture! View of the administration building surrounding the elm tree courtyard. Image © Hao Chen

As one of the few schools specializing in pottery training in the national rural adult education system, Dingshu Vocational School of Pottery aims to increase the income level and improve the local livelihood by offering academic education and skills training and is supposed to open up to rural communities that lack public facilities after school hours as a venue for public education and activities.

Save this picture! Courtyard and corridor between classroom units. Image © Hao Chen

Workshop, Campus. Through the study of the local pottery history, gen architects learned about the way pottery making was handed down from master to apprentice in the workshop. By having seminars with people from the surrounding communities, practitioners, teachers, and craftsmen, we find the clue of creating “an artisan school," and the design goal of a low-density campus centered on a "pottery workshop" was gradually established. Instead of designing a common campus with massive buildings and extensive squares, Dingshu Vocational School of Pottery is a low-density cluster of buildings that adopted the meandering spatial layout of traditional artisan workshops. The four essential buildings, i.e. two workshops, a multifunctional hall, and an exhibition hall, are placed at the center of the campus, and the Beech Tree Plaza enclosed by them serves as a central stage for outdoor events.

Save this picture! The exhibition building is connected to the classroom units on the north and south sides by corridors. Image © Hao Chen

Save this picture! Cloister courtyard located at the entrance of the service building. Image © Hao Chen

Single and Whole. The architects prioritized the unique spatial requirements for each step in the process of pottery making, and arrived at a variety of unique spaces, including classrooms with open views and even light for reading and drawing, introverted and quiet workshops for sculpturing and embossing, and a exhibition hall with a tranquil atmosphere surrounded by large beams and columns for exhibiting the outstanding pottery works. Each function acquires its corresponding space, structure, and equipment, resulting in a series of single buildings on their own.

Save this picture! The corridor connecting the classroom units is wider than normal, interspersed sunlights and plants. Image © Hao Chen

A dozen of scattered, low-rise "small buildings" are thus improvised, with different types of exterior spaces existing between them, all having good natural lighting and ventilation. These juxtaposed various internal and external spaces are linked by canopied semi-outdoor porches and form a rich, diverse environment. The pleasant landscape and the atmosphere of free communication serve as a source of inspiration for pottery creation.

Save this picture! Interior view of the multifunctional hall. Image © Hao Chen

Material, Localization. Brick, concrete, and sandstone are the main materials for this campus. Brick firing, wall masonry, and concrete casting are similar to pottery making and convenient for local builders to take on. The use of ordinary materials combined with new construction techniques allows the campus to easily merge into the existing context of the town. Upon completion, the builders and local residents immediately feel so close to the new campus.

Save this picture! Brick wall made of the same block by switching different directions. Image © Hao Chen

Born from the development of pottery, this school now provides high-quality pottery training every year for thousands of local residents, improving their professional skills as well as living standards. Meanwhile, the ongoing cultural demonstration and exchange activities taking place at the school also benefit the local community and keep the long tradition of pottery making alive in this small town.