Support Center for Sports Activities / Branco Cavaleiro Architects

Project Team : Branco Cavaleiro & Associados

Engineering : SPrenplan

Landscape Design : Branco Cavaleiro & Associados

Collaborators : Carina Quintas Viana, Arq. | Diogo Carvalho

Construction : ONWORKS Construções

City : Darque

Country : Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Support for Sports Activities – APPD, has been proposed for a sensitive area of Cabedelo Beach in Viana do Castelo. This facility, foreseen in the Caminha-Espinho Coastal Land Use Plan (POOC), is sorely needed to provide support for nautical sports, in this particular case kitesurf, windsurf, and surf.

Viana do Castelo is one of the best European spots for these sports, which requires the transport of heavy equipment.

We choose wood for this extremely simple and functional program that is nevertheless essential to affirm these sports in this city.

Once again, the structure rises above the dune system and consists of a construction enveloped in a system of vertical wooden slats.

The facilities consist of three volumes with three different functions. Though different heights and inclinations (rather like the dune system) they provide protection from the prevailing winds in the outdoor areas. The first volume to the north houses the bar area (minimum support) with an esplanade on the roof; the central volume houses the warehouse and the medical center; to the south is the third volume with the shower rooms and storage areas.