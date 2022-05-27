Chalet D / monovolume architecture + design

+ 26

Design Team : Sergio Aguado Hernández, Astrid Hasler, Diego Preghenella

Country : Austria

Text description provided by the architects. Relaxation in the middle of the Alps surrounded by picturesque mountains. This dream has become reality with Chalet D in the Austrian Alps. Chalet D was designed as a holiday chalet including a spa area, where several friendly families can spend their holidays together.

The contemporary redesign breathes new life into the existing building and sets it in dialogue with its surroundings. Oakwood, dry stone walls, and exposed beams give the chalet a typical alpine flair. The wood of the exterior areas was treated back to its original appearance.

Inside, the cross beams have been restored and made visible through dark coloring. Large windows offer different views of the surrounding mountains on each floor. Light oak wood and numerous fireplaces create a warm environment and blue tones in the interior design are a nod to water - a central element of relaxation in the spa area.

Four spacious bedrooms with their own lounge area and bathroom offer opportunities to retreat and relax on the top floor. A modern kitchen, as well as a large dining and spacious living area on the middle floor, create a convivial space for communal living. A large terrace invites guests to enjoy breakfast outdoors, have barbecues or soak up the sun. On the lowest floor of the house, there is the spa area. The use of soft materials, soft colors, and colorful LED lighting contribute perfectly to relaxation.