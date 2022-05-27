We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Cabins & Lodges
  Austria
  Chalet D / monovolume architecture + design

Chalet D / monovolume architecture + design

Chalet D / monovolume architecture + design

© Meraner and Hauser

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges, Restoration
Austria
© Meraner and Hauser
© Meraner and Hauser

Text description provided by the architects. Relaxation in the middle of the Alps surrounded by picturesque mountains. This dream has become reality with Chalet D in the Austrian Alps. Chalet D was designed as a holiday chalet including a spa area, where several friendly families can spend their holidays together.

© Meraner and Hauser
© Meraner and Hauser
© Meraner and Hauser
© Meraner and Hauser

The contemporary redesign breathes new life into the existing building and sets it in dialogue with its surroundings. Oakwood, dry stone walls, and exposed beams give the chalet a typical alpine flair. The wood of the exterior areas was treated back to its original appearance.

© Meraner and Hauser
© Meraner and Hauser
© Meraner and Hauser
© Meraner and Hauser
Floor plan level -1
Floor plan level -1
© Meraner and Hauser
© Meraner and Hauser

Inside, the cross beams have been restored and made visible through dark coloring. Large windows offer different views of the surrounding mountains on each floor. Light oak wood and numerous fireplaces create a warm environment and blue tones in the interior design are a nod to water - a central element of relaxation in the spa area.

© Meraner and Hauser
© Meraner and Hauser
© Meraner and Hauser
© Meraner and Hauser

Four spacious bedrooms with their own lounge area and bathroom offer opportunities to retreat and relax on the top floor. A modern kitchen, as well as a large dining and spacious living area on the middle floor, create a convivial space for communal living. A large terrace invites guests to enjoy breakfast outdoors, have barbecues or soak up the sun. On the lowest floor of the house, there is the spa area. The use of soft materials, soft colors, and colorful LED lighting contribute perfectly to relaxation.

© Meraner and Hauser
© Meraner and Hauser

Project location

Address: Austria

About this office
monovolume architecture + design
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Refurbishment Restoration Austria
Cite: "Chalet D / monovolume architecture + design" 27 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982648/chalet-d-monovolume-architecture-plus-design> ISSN 0719-8884

