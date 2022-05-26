We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Cocol House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción + Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Cocol House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción + Taller Estilo Arquitectura

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Mérida, Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cocol was part of an old house from the Porfiriato era and that over time was subdivided until it had its currents dimensions with 165 square meters of surface. With the exception of the eclectic style façade in pastel blue, the color palette used in the rest of the house are neutral and raw tones as in the pasta tile floors, the walls, the beams and the white cement and chukum exteriors. It was intended to create a fresh and tropical space through the house by the use of vegetation, and wooden furniture in natural tones, where art and handcrafts would play a leading role in the space.

Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
The historic part of the house consists of two corridors with high ceilings that preserve their original beams, housing the living room and the kitchen and incorporating the traditional pasta tile floor into the design, which is a recurring element in all the interiors of the property, both the old part as well as the modern one. In the livingroom, a kite by the Oaxacan artist Francisco Toledo and the owner's favorite piece, an orange jaguar from Izamal by the artist Gabriel Pérez Rejón stand out. The kitchen is integrated to the outside through a large wrought iron window that connects to the terrace and is part of the new construction, respecting the proportions of the heights of the first two corridors, in this part there is a half bathroom and the laundry area. Two old wooden banquetas, formerly used to knead dough to make tortillas, serve as the center tables of the outdoor living area and were obtained from a local antique store. On the neutral-colored sofa, two cushions made of huipiles from Zinacantán, Chiapas stand out for their colors and patterns. The small central patio has a chukum pool located between two high concrete walls with a clay tile texture detail, creating a beautiful contrast with the green colors of the vegetation.

The facade of the private part of the house has a pure, sober and simple volumetry that houses two bedrooms, one on each level. The one on the ground floor overlooking a small private garden creating a feeling of spaciousness and freshness. Two hanging bejuco lamps flank the bed, creating a romantic play of light and shadow that permeates the surfaces of the bedroom. On the opposite wall, a collection of handmade combs, mainly from Oaxaca, rest right above an old wooden dressing table. Casa Cocol transmits a sense of tranquility and comfort, through the use of its materials, colors and textures, highlighting the pieces of Mexican folk art obtained from different corners of the country, each one with a story to tell.

Project gallery

About this office
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Office
Workshop, Diseño y Construcción
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Cocol House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción + Taller Estilo Arquitectura" [Casa Cocol / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción + Taller Estilo Arquitectura] 26 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982562/cocol-house-workshop-diseno-y-construccion-plus-taller-estilo-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

