We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Colombia
  5. Condina House / Vélez Valencia Arquitectos

Condina House / Vélez Valencia Arquitectos

Save this project
Condina House / Vélez Valencia Arquitectos

© Yeferson Bernal Santacruz© Yeferson Bernal Santacruz© Yeferson Bernal Santacruz© Yeferson Bernal Santacruz+ 20

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Pereira, Colombia
  • Architects: Vélez Valencia Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yeferson Bernal Santacruz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Areas y Diseños, Corona, GRAMAR, Multiaceros
  • Lead Architects : Jaime Vélez, Oscar Valencia
  • Design Team : Claudia González, Cristian Cortez, Joan Muñoz, Cesar Vélez, yeferson Bernal, Luisa Montoya
  • Engineering : Guillermo Ramírez Cattaneo
  • Administration And Coordination : Claudia González
  • Technical Development : Cristian Cortez, Yeferson Bernal, Joan Muñoz, Cesar Vélez
  • City : Pereira
  • Country : Colombia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yeferson Bernal Santacruz
© Yeferson Bernal Santacruz

Text description provided by the architects. It is in the heart of the coffee region of Colombia, more specifically in the outskirts of the city of Pereira. The site is adjacent to the Nature Preserve Barbas Bremen, the beauty of the views of the Andes Mountains and the park’s flora and fauna inspired the design and encourage the architects to take the fullest advantage of them. The firm’s response to these challenges was to create a house as transparent as possible on the park side while maintaining a sense of privacy over the access.

Save this picture!
© Yeferson Bernal Santacruz
© Yeferson Bernal Santacruz
Save this picture!
© Yeferson Bernal Santacruz
© Yeferson Bernal Santacruz

The planning of the house was to create a modern version of the traditional Spanish courtyard and allow the spaces to surround it, and provide visual connectivity between social spaces and private areas. Located about 1,700 meters above the sea level the climate is quite mild w temperatures as high as 23 degrees Celsius in the day and as low as 14 degrees in the evening, the fireplace became key to the design of the living/dining areas and acts as the gathering point during social evening activities. The material palette is minimalist. It uses a combination of traditional Colombian brick, the travertine flooring used throughout all the spaces of the house, and a Stainless-Steel Shingles Facades. The metal façade and its mirror-like effect reflect not only the greenery of the adjacent forest but the vibrancy of the orange sunsets of the tropical climate, making the house feel quite distinct at different times of the day.

Save this picture!
© Yeferson Bernal Santacruz
© Yeferson Bernal Santacruz
Save this picture!
© Yeferson Bernal Santacruz
© Yeferson Bernal Santacruz
Save this picture!
Planta baja
Planta baja
Save this picture!
Sección A
Sección A
Save this picture!
© Yeferson Bernal Santacruz
© Yeferson Bernal Santacruz

Sustainability was from the onset very important to the Architects. The house harvests rainwater to be used for the toilets and garden as well as the introduction of solar panels with a battery pack to function as an electrical backup system. The north-south orientation of the house helps to minimize heat gain during the early afternoon hours while allowing natural cross ventilation. Neither mechanical heating systems nor air conditioning devices were included in the house, maximizing therefore the climate of the region.

Save this picture!
© Yeferson Bernal Santacruz
© Yeferson Bernal Santacruz

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Vélez Valencia Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesColombia
Cite: "Condina House / Vélez Valencia Arquitectos" [Casa Condina / Vélez Valencia Arquitectos] 26 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982556/condina-house-velez-valencia-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream