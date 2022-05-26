Condina House / Vélez Valencia Arquitectos

+ 20

Houses • Pereira, Colombia Architects: Vélez Valencia Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 360 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Yeferson Bernal Santacruz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Areas y Diseños , Corona , GRAMAR , Multiaceros

Lead Architects : Jaime Vélez, Oscar Valencia

Design Team : Claudia González, Cristian Cortez, Joan Muñoz, Cesar Vélez, yeferson Bernal, Luisa Montoya

Engineering : Guillermo Ramírez Cattaneo

Administration And Coordination : Claudia González

Technical Development : Cristian Cortez, Yeferson Bernal, Joan Muñoz, Cesar Vélez

City : Pereira

Country : Colombia

Text description provided by the architects. It is in the heart of the coffee region of Colombia, more specifically in the outskirts of the city of Pereira. The site is adjacent to the Nature Preserve Barbas Bremen, the beauty of the views of the Andes Mountains and the park’s flora and fauna inspired the design and encourage the architects to take the fullest advantage of them. The firm’s response to these challenges was to create a house as transparent as possible on the park side while maintaining a sense of privacy over the access.

The planning of the house was to create a modern version of the traditional Spanish courtyard and allow the spaces to surround it, and provide visual connectivity between social spaces and private areas. Located about 1,700 meters above the sea level the climate is quite mild w temperatures as high as 23 degrees Celsius in the day and as low as 14 degrees in the evening, the fireplace became key to the design of the living/dining areas and acts as the gathering point during social evening activities. The material palette is minimalist. It uses a combination of traditional Colombian brick, the travertine flooring used throughout all the spaces of the house, and a Stainless-Steel Shingles Facades. The metal façade and its mirror-like effect reflect not only the greenery of the adjacent forest but the vibrancy of the orange sunsets of the tropical climate, making the house feel quite distinct at different times of the day.

Sustainability was from the onset very important to the Architects. The house harvests rainwater to be used for the toilets and garden as well as the introduction of solar panels with a battery pack to function as an electrical backup system. The north-south orientation of the house helps to minimize heat gain during the early afternoon hours while allowing natural cross ventilation. Neither mechanical heating systems nor air conditioning devices were included in the house, maximizing therefore the climate of the region.