Flamingo Dai Lai Resort / Flamingo Architecture

Hotels • Phúc Yên, Vietnam Architects: Flamingo Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 50893 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2018

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Jotun Kohler Simon Ao and MBBR Wastewater Treatment , Cadisun , Dongfeng Group Co., Ltd. , Hoval , Krueger , LG Air Conditioners , Mitsubishi , Philips , Pros , Rạng Đông , Vietceramics , Vĩnh Tường , Xingfa Manufacturers :

Lead Architects : Nguyen Thuong Quan

Design Team : Truong Hoang Nam, Bui Thi Bich Dao, Dang Dac Huy, Nguyen Quang Dung

Investor : Flamingo Holding Group

Site Area : 6873 m2

City : Phúc Yên

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Situated at the gateway of Flamingo Dai Lai Resort, Forest In The Sky – a property of Flamingo Holding Group - possesses the entire beautiful wide landscape of a 123-hectare eco-resort and is surrounded by majestic Tam Dao Mountain. With a location 15km from Noi Bai airport, though it is only a commune in a rural area, the architecture also contributes to creating a favorite destination for domestic and international tourists in Vietnam. In the context of limited access to technology and equipment, Design effectively utilizes available resources and promotes local techniques. The use of local workers has created jobs for farmers, helping to improve their lives for many years after.

One of the design's most eye-catching features, the so-called "Forest in The Sky", is the four sides of the building are covered with greeneries. Inspired by vertical forest architecture, this green “jungle” building was designed and played host to more than 75.000 plants of all types, including shrubs, vines, colorful flowers, and even trees with a big trunk. They spill out from irregularly placed balconies and crawl up the structures' sides up to 100 meters in height as well as forming 188 Babylon hanging gardens. The 11-story building consists of 181 sky villas with luxury interiors and a complex of superior services and entertainment.

Along with advanced technologies, local materials are fully utilized in building construction which pioneers a new standard of sustainable and eco-friendly architecture. Adobe brick, a mixture of cement powder and wood pulp, and eco-friendly cellular lightweight concrete blocks were largely used. They are local materials that are less likely to have adverse impacts on the environment. Other solutions applied in the project were the use of local wood for interior and concrete made on site.

Save this picture! Plan - Third & Fifth, Fourth & Sixth Floors

The typical energy-saving features of this building are the application of automatic ventilation; power-saving VRV air-conditioning; inductive led light, solar energy, and heat pump systems. In addition, Forest in The Sky is designed to use laminated/tempered glass systems in a combination of both roof and wall glazing to maximize natural daylight, therefore reducing the need for electric lighting during the daytime. The reduction of wall window ratio, using reflective paint for exterior walls, and insulation of roofs and exterior walls also contribute to reducing energy usage. The wastewater treatment system (100% of domestic wastewater are processed and reused for irrigation and flush toilet, further nurturing the greeneries itself); with the sustainability approach above, the building has earned EDGE Advanced, a green building certification, due to its ability to cut down 42% on energy, 22% on water, and 36% on construction materials used, establishing a world-renowned reputation as a truly green landmark inside and out.

Forest In the Sky is an ecosystem (including apartments, trees, land, and creatures) that all create an inseparable population. By the way of vertical and stepped space unification, more spaces area was created for planting trees and forming ventilation openings as well as different views within the building. This combination forms a lively space appropriate with ventilation and solar radiation solutions concurrently.

All balconies are covered with greeneries combined with bamboo floors and wide glass walls to both catch the sun, enjoy the natural fresh air, and efface the separation between indoor and outdoor space. The project’s purpose is to create a peaceful harmonious coexistence between mankind and nature. The project desires to create a luxurious and friendly resort space, evoking a green architectural model for Vietnamese villages, helping to stabilize people's lives based on inheritance, and promoting local cultural quintessence in the context of urban boom and market economy.