We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. China
  5. Le Meridien Garden / Shma Company Limited

Le Meridien Garden / Shma Company Limited

Save this project
Le Meridien Garden / Shma Company Limited

© ARCH-EXIST© ARCH-EXIST© ARCH-EXIST© ARCH-EXIST+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Space, Park
Zhengzhou, China
  • Design Director : Prapan Napawongdee
  • Landscape Architects : Qiwen Huang, Thanapol Masuchand
  • Graphic Designers : Thanaphum Thongprasert, Warunya Rujeewong
  • Horticulturist : Tanee Sawasdee
  • City : Zhengzhou
  • Country : China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST

Text description provided by the architects. Le Meridien Hotel is located in an urban intersection of Zhengzhou City, China. It is a small-scale renovation project with around 6,000 SQM of landscape area in the front of an existing five-star hotel completed in 2013 by Neri & Hu. The client’s brief is looking for a stunning hotel frontage landscape to improve the overall appearance as well as resolve the ground parking spaces and vehicular movement at the same time. With the location that is located in a quite densely populated area we set to achieve a landscape that is interactive, imaginative, and artistically crafted to become the new landmark for this neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST

With respect to the historical weaving textile industry of Zhengzhou, we created sculptural-like landscape weave and fold to reveal an aesthetically pleasing public space. A Series of undulating lawn stripes represent the silk being woven - up and down - into fabric sheets by traditional machines. Interval space is defined by matching the existing lobby pillars and architectural orders to stitch the landscape and building together in the master plan seamlessly integrated with the car parking layout. Water feature stripes with sculptures are proposed in front of the lobby drop-off as the main welcoming elements.

Save this picture!
© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST
Save this picture!
Concept Diagram
Concept Diagram

The use of two different colors for finishing stainless steel for the planters is to play with the unique public/private characters of the urban hotel. When viewed from the public roadside, brilliant bronze color is used to project outgoing and fun energy signifying this urban corner while black mirror material is selected to achieve a more calm and relaxing feeling when perceived from the hotel side looking out. With the fact that there is a massive structure of a new underground metro station beneath half of our landscape spaces, we took great care in the coordination of paving patterns, manholes, and planting soil depth to achieve a simplistic design result. This includes camouflaging the four ventilation shafts and emergency staircase structure that pops up in the landscape with mirror finishes making them disappear visually.

Save this picture!
© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST
Save this picture!
Zoning Diagram
Zoning Diagram
Save this picture!
© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST

After the landscape was completed, it lightens up the whole hotel district with the wavy lawn stripe, the unified reflective water feature, and the interplay of reflection from mirrored planter finishes. It’s a privately owned public space that became a new gathering spot catered for various activities from meeting up with friends, and Instagram selfies to wedding photoshoots. The landscape is being perceived as a new landmark of this intersection and draws many interests from people in the neighborhood and beyond.

Save this picture!
© ARCH-EXIST
© ARCH-EXIST

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Zhengzhou, Henan, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Shma Company Limited
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureParkChina
Cite: "Le Meridien Garden / Shma Company Limited" 26 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982525/le-meridien-garden-shma-company-limited> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream