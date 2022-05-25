Meet the 40 Finalists for the ArchDaily's Architectural Visualization Awards

The first stage of the Architectural Visualization Award has come to an end. 40 finalists, 10 from each category: Exterior, Interior, Conceptual and Real-Time Rendering were selected by the official ArchDaily jury.

A great source of inspiration and a fundamental part of the design process in architecture, visualizations have reached new heights in recent years, becoming a powerful and limitless tool. Seeking to find the best talent out there and discover the trendsetters helping us imagine the future of our cities and buildings, the Architectural Visualization Awards, presented by Enscape, has reached the first milestone. The ArchDaily jury has chosen 40 overall shortlisted visuals, showcasing architectural excellence across the world.

Check the first filtered batch by the jury, for each category below, and discover the shortlisted visualizations from the registered users’ votes.

For the next step of the competition, registered users will be able to vote for their favorite among the finalists, nominating one visualization per category. The voting round will end on June 1st, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST and the winners will be announced on June 2nd, 2022.

Exterior

Structure and Landscape / Tamy Pesinato

Tanatap Sunrise at Bromo /Rheza Eka Nugraha

Urnario / Guillermo Frondoy

Ice Arena / Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners

Timelines / Hani Troudi

Chapel Renovation / Chen Xia

Ode to Minimalism / HISM Studio

Relief / Zach Butler, Mark Morris, Kyle Zook

Rinjani Hotel / Rheza Eka N

Summer at Tamarack / Notion Workshop

Interior

Casa Zante / Salvador Martz

Nature + Architecture / Tamy Pesinato

Sanko HQ / Luca Aldrighi, Abhinav Goel, Eugene Malyi

Villa Inner Yard/ Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners

Taller / Guillermo Frondoy

House & Landscape / Tamy Pesinato

Disability Center / Mellanie Zambrano

NIKE LAB / Lee Cheng Wei

Noë and Associates - The Boundary / Winter Garden – Private Residential Amenity Space

Sunrise / Diego J García López

Conceptual

Freedom illuminated by the Sun / Alexander Ogranovich for CUUB Studio

Darkness and Hope / Boiler

Picturesque Campus / Lin Yang; Mengchun Huang

Marieville Library and Community Center / ÉPIGRAPHE

Rethinking Factories / Muhammed K Abdulla

Emergent Heartland: Exterior Conceptual /Callum Richardson

In a sand storm / Alexander Ogranovich for CUUB Studio

Pabellón sobre piedra / Freddy Acevedo Muñoz

The game of life / Neda

White Mosque / Yinmau Ooi

Real-Time Rendering by Enscape

Pencil Case / Evgeniy Kolesnikov

Disclosure / INK Architects: Nurlan Kamtiov, Kirill Dokuchayev, Binur Zhiyenaliyeva, Egor Dokuchayev

Darlington Train Station Redevelopment / Grant Hewitt

Golden Wester College Language Arts / Francisco Penaloza

EXIT / Ceren Arslan

2022 / INK Architects: Nurlan Kamtiov, Kirill Dokuchayev, Binur Zhiyenaliyeva, Egor Dokuchayev

El Refugio / David Alcántara

Afterlife / INK Architects: Nurlan Kamtiov, Kirill Dokuchayev, Binur Zhiyenaliyeva, Egor Dokuchayev

La proveedora / Espacio MeM

Golden Afternoon / Nicole Angela E. Teñoso

Discover the shortlisted visualizations from the registered users’ votes.

