Meet the 40 Finalists for the ArchDaily's Architectural Visualization Awards

World
The first stage of the Architectural Visualization Award has come to an end. 40 finalists, 10 from each category: Exterior, Interior, Conceptual and Real-Time Rendering were selected by the official ArchDaily jury.

A great source of inspiration and a fundamental part of the design process in architecture, visualizations have reached new heights in recent years, becoming a powerful and limitless tool. Seeking to find the best talent out there and discover the trendsetters helping us imagine the future of our cities and buildings, the Architectural Visualization Awards, presented by Enscape, has reached the first milestone. The ArchDaily jury has chosen 40 overall shortlisted visuals, showcasing architectural excellence across the world.

Check the first filtered batch by the jury, for each category below, and discover the shortlisted visualizations from the registered users’ votes.

For the next step of the competition, registered users will be able to vote for their favorite among the finalists, nominating one visualization per category. The voting round will end on June 1st, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST and the winners will be announced on June 2nd, 2022.

Exterior

Structure and Landscape / Tamy Pesinato

© Tamy Pesinato
Tanatap Sunrise at Bromo /Rheza Eka Nugraha

© Rheza Eka Nugraha
Urnario / Guillermo Frondoy

© Guillermo Frondoy
Ice Arena / Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners

© Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners
Timelines / Hani Troudi

© Hani Troudi
Chapel Renovation / Chen Xia

© Chen Xia
Ode to Minimalism / HISM Studio

© HISM Studio
Relief / Zach Butler, Mark Morris, Kyle Zook

© Zach Butler, Mark Morris, Kyle Zook
Rinjani Hotel / Rheza Eka N

© Rheza Eka Nugraha
Summer at Tamarack / Notion Workshop

© Notion Workshop
Interior

Casa Zante / Salvador Martz

© Salvador Martz
Nature + Architecture / Tamy Pesinato

© Tamy Pesinato
Sanko HQ / Luca Aldrighi, Abhinav Goel, Eugene Malyi

© Luca Aldrighi, Abhinav Goel, Eugene Malyi
Villa Inner Yard/ Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners

© Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners
Taller / Guillermo Frondoy

© Guillermo Frondoy
House & Landscape / Tamy Pesinato

© Tamy Pesinato
Disability Center / Mellanie Zambrano

© Mellanie Zambrano
NIKE LAB / Lee Cheng Wei

© Lee Cheng Wei
Noë and Associates - The Boundary / Winter Garden – Private Residential Amenity Space

© Noë and Associates/The Boundary
Sunrise / Diego J García López

© Diego J García López
Conceptual

Freedom illuminated by the Sun / Alexander Ogranovich for CUUB Studio

© Alexander Ogranovich for CUUB Studio
Darkness and Hope / Boiler

© Boiler
Picturesque Campus / Lin Yang; Mengchun Huang

© Lin Yang; Mengchun Huang
Marieville Library and Community Center / ÉPIGRAPHE

ÉPIGRAPHE
Rethinking Factories / Muhammed K Abdulla

© Muhammed K Abdulla
Emergent Heartland: Exterior Conceptual /Callum Richardson

© Callum Richardson
In a sand storm / Alexander Ogranovich for CUUB Studio

© Alexander Ogranovich for CUUB Studio
Pabellón sobre piedra / Freddy Acevedo Muñoz

© Freddy Acevedo Muñoz
The game of life / Neda

Neda
White Mosque / Yinmau Ooi

© Yinmau Ooi
Real-Time Rendering by Enscape

Pencil Case / Evgeniy Kolesnikov

© Evgeniy Kolesnikov
Disclosure / INK Architects: Nurlan Kamtiov, Kirill Dokuchayev, Binur Zhiyenaliyeva, Egor Dokuchayev

© INK Architects: Nurlan Kamtiov, Kirill Dokuchayev, Binur Zhiyenaliyeva, Egor Dokuchayev
Darlington Train Station Redevelopment / Grant Hewitt

© Grant Hewitt
Golden Wester College Language Arts / Francisco Penaloza

© Francisco Penaloza
EXIT / Ceren Arslan

© Ceren Arslan
2022 / INK Architects: Nurlan Kamtiov, Kirill Dokuchayev, Binur Zhiyenaliyeva, Egor Dokuchayev

© INK Architects: Nurlan Kamtiov, Kirill Dokuchayev, Binur Zhiyenaliyeva, Egor Dokuchayev
El Refugio / David Alcántara

© David Alcántara
Afterlife / INK Architects: Nurlan Kamtiov, Kirill Dokuchayev, Binur Zhiyenaliyeva, Egor Dokuchayev

© INK Architects: Nurlan Kamtiov, Kirill Dokuchayev, Binur Zhiyenaliyeva, Egor Dokuchayev
La proveedora / Espacio MeM

© Espacio MeM
Golden Afternoon / Nicole Angela E. Teñoso

© Nicole Angela E. Teñoso
Discover the shortlisted visualizations from the registered users’ votes.

The ArchDaily Architectural Visualization Award is proudly presented by Enscape, the most intuitive real-time rendering and virtual reality plugin for Revit, SketchUp, Rhino, Archicad, and Vectorworks. Enscape plugs directly into your modeling software, giving you an integrated design and visualization workflow.

To integrate real-time visualization into your design workflow, visit Enscape3d.com and sign up for a free trial.

