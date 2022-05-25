Meet the 40 Finalists for the ArchDaily's Architectural Visualization Awards

The first stage of the Architectural Visualization Award has come to an end. 40 finalists, 10 from each category: Exterior, Interior, Conceptual and Real-Time Rendering were selected by the official ArchDaily jury.
A great source of inspiration and a fundamental part of the design process in architecture, visualizations have reached new heights in recent years, becoming a powerful and limitless tool. Seeking to find the best talent out there and discover the trendsetters helping us imagine the future of our cities and buildings, the Architectural Visualization Awards, presented by Enscape, has reached the first milestone. The ArchDaily jury has chosen 40 overall shortlisted visuals, showcasing architectural excellence across the world.
Check the first filtered batch by the jury, for each category below, and discover the shortlisted visualizations from the registered users’ votes.
For the next step of the competition, registered users will be able to vote for their favorite among the finalists, nominating one visualization per category. The voting round will end on June 1st, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST and the winners will be announced on June 2nd, 2022.
Exterior
Structure and Landscape / Tamy Pesinato
Tanatap Sunrise at Bromo /Rheza Eka Nugraha
Urnario / Guillermo Frondoy
Ice Arena / Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners
Timelines / Hani Troudi
Chapel Renovation / Chen Xia
Ode to Minimalism / HISM Studio
Relief / Zach Butler, Mark Morris, Kyle Zook
Rinjani Hotel / Rheza Eka N
Summer at Tamarack / Notion Workshop
Interior
Casa Zante / Salvador Martz
Nature + Architecture / Tamy Pesinato
Sanko HQ / Luca Aldrighi, Abhinav Goel, Eugene Malyi
Villa Inner Yard/ Tsimailo Lyashenko and Partners
Taller / Guillermo Frondoy
House & Landscape / Tamy Pesinato
Disability Center / Mellanie Zambrano
NIKE LAB / Lee Cheng Wei
Noë and Associates - The Boundary / Winter Garden – Private Residential Amenity Space
Sunrise / Diego J García López
Conceptual
Freedom illuminated by the Sun / Alexander Ogranovich for CUUB Studio
Darkness and Hope / Boiler
Picturesque Campus / Lin Yang; Mengchun Huang
Marieville Library and Community Center / ÉPIGRAPHE
Rethinking Factories / Muhammed K Abdulla
Emergent Heartland: Exterior Conceptual /Callum Richardson
In a sand storm / Alexander Ogranovich for CUUB Studio
Pabellón sobre piedra / Freddy Acevedo Muñoz
The game of life / Neda
White Mosque / Yinmau Ooi
Real-Time Rendering by Enscape
Pencil Case / Evgeniy Kolesnikov
Disclosure / INK Architects: Nurlan Kamtiov, Kirill Dokuchayev, Binur Zhiyenaliyeva, Egor Dokuchayev
Darlington Train Station Redevelopment / Grant Hewitt
Golden Wester College Language Arts / Francisco Penaloza
EXIT / Ceren Arslan
2022 / INK Architects: Nurlan Kamtiov, Kirill Dokuchayev, Binur Zhiyenaliyeva, Egor Dokuchayev
El Refugio / David Alcántara
Afterlife / INK Architects: Nurlan Kamtiov, Kirill Dokuchayev, Binur Zhiyenaliyeva, Egor Dokuchayev
La proveedora / Espacio MeM
Golden Afternoon / Nicole Angela E. Teñoso
Discover the shortlisted visualizations from the registered users’ votes.
