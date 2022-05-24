We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. TT Residence / FLAT12x

TT Residence / FLAT12x

Save this project
TT Residence / FLAT12x

© DOF Sky|Ground© DOF Sky|Ground© DOF Sky|Ground© DOF Sky|Ground+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: FLAT12x
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :DOF Sky|Ground
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Tree Concept, Elegant Décor, SY Glass
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

Text description provided by the architects. TT Residence is the family house that illustrates adaptation between Classical and Modern architecture which is purposely designed to last durably in the tropical climate country, of Bangkok, Thailand. All is presented since masterplan, layout, and architectural presences. Although classical architecture is an initial idea from the owners, who admire the scale and proportion of the classical buildings the most, in believing that orders can represent their business status, modern contemporary architecture offers this project tools to tackle design problems caused by differences between architectural styles and contexts.

Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

Master planning, the main living area of the house is designed in an L shape in order to minimize the distance between each used space in a large area. All guests are welcomed generously by a double height living hall that echoes the celebration of the great hall of classical architecture. The latter part of the house is winged by the additional multipurpose area for contemporary uses. Intentionally, The L-shaped layout creates more interaction between family members via an interconnected internal space both physically and visually.

Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

Also, the main house is surrounded by four separated compartments; the office, wine room, fitness room, and services that are not only for moderating the main living area but also facilitate more circulation and ventilation flow within the residence.

Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground
Save this picture!
Elevation 01
Elevation 01
Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

Theextra-wide double volume terrace exemplifies the adaptation of the classical aisle for modern-day use by developingas a sun-shading device, helping protectthe house from strong light from the Westas well ascreatinga semi-outdoor space for living in the tropical climate country.

Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FLAT12x
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "TT Residence / FLAT12x" 24 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982468/tt-residence-flat12x> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream