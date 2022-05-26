Is It Possible to Transform the Port of Barcelona into a Large Urban Park?

'PARC BLAU' is an experimental proposal to reflect on the future of cities presented by the architecture studio ON-A in the framework of Model. Festival of Architectures of Barcelona - a space to rethink how we want to live together through new urban models.

The project addresses a possible transformation for the port of Barcelona into a large urban park, a future for the area that offers the opportunity to re-naturalise the space, turn it into a park, fill it with life and allow citizens to enjoy it without renouncing the services currently established in the area.

The 'PARC BLAU' project is part of one of the festival's augmented reality installations, accessible by mobile phone and QR code, located in front of the Columbus statue.

As the architects of ON-A point out, "the port of Barcelona has historically been an infrastructure that has looked towards the sea, with a rather hermetic character, designed to offer logistical services and partially integrated into the leisure and culture of the city. Currently, 80% of the perimeter of the port is inaccessible to the public, starting at the Paseo de Colón, which is interpreted as a great architectural barrier that makes accessibility complex or even non-existent at some points. In total, there is a perimeter of about 9,500 metres, 88% being private access and only 12% being public access".

Regarding the intentions of the project, the enlargement of the port of Barcelona opens up the possibility for Port Vell to look towards the city and for the citizens to colonise the space. They sought to symbolise this new life with an augmented reality transformation of the sculpture of Columbus into a Colonising Tree, which will only be available virtually during the days of the Model. Architectures Festival of Barcelona. It is a large tree inspired by the holm oak, the most common tree in Catalonia, which invites us to reflect on urban space and seeks to get citizens to think about how the city can be "colonised" with new green spaces.

Do you find the project interesting? Leave your comments in the section below.