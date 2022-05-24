House in Cercal / GV+Arquitectos

+ 34

Architect In Charge : Gonçalo Nobre da Veiga

Project Team : Nuno Amaro, Andreia Sales, Ricardo Forna

Project Coordination : Nuno Amaro

Main Contractror : Speisse - Space Reinvented

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Alentejo, we’ve found a genuine archetype of traditional construction, overlooking a stunning landscape. Although located in a privileged location, with difficult access, the existing building, with all its potential, had its areas designed in a disjointed and quite confusing way. The interior spaces, including two interdependent bedrooms, took little advantage of natural light as well as the outdoor areas around the house.

On the other hand, the existing garden and swimming pool, targets of recent intervention, immediately proved to be qualitative attributes, which the project and the intervention strategy itself should enhance.

The challenge that was given to us was to reinvent the interior of this holiday home, making it more sunny and functional, and simultaneously create a small building that could house a guest suite, as well as a storage area for equipment and outdoor furniture.

A new way of inhabiting not only the interior but also a better redefinition of spaces and circuits around the house.

Respecting the cultural heritage of this building, and with the aim of highlighting the natural qualities associated with this location, the program now unfolds longitudinally in the house. Informally, the social areas of the house will occupy the voids left by the rooms and sanitary facilities that deliberately occupy the entire entrance elevation of the house. On the opposite side, these living and social areas, now seek to drink the light and tranquility of the garden, and through a rhythm of openings in the elevation, generous but balanced in the composition, will guarantee direct access, to practically any point of the house. to the porch, now more open and frank in its relationship with the garden and the swimming pool.

The newly built body, one floor below the level of the main house, allows for a solarium area, close to the swimming pool, on its roof. Access is guaranteed through stairs sweetened to the wall on the north elevation. A small path protected by a canopy takes us inside. A room with balanced areas finds its moment of tranquility in dialogue with the landscape.